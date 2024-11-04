Kuehn Law Encourages CPTN, ALTR, RCM, And WMPN Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) Click to Learn More



Cepton Inc. has agreed to merge with KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. FOR $3.17 per share.

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR) Click to Learn More



Altair Engineering Inc. has agreed to a merger with Siemens for $113.00 per share in cash.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Click to Learn More



R1 RCM Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with investment funds affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $14.30 per share.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WMPN) Click to Learn More



William Penn Bancorporation is set to merge with Mid Penn Bancorp for 0.4260 shares of Mid Penn common stock for each share of William Penn commons stock.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.TM

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at ... or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moon K. Young

Chief of Operations

Kuehn Law, PLLC

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

...

(833) 672-0814