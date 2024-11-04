Three Midwest Businesses Are Honored By The Talk Awards For 14 Years Of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Satisfied customers are the foundation of any successful business, and three companies in the Midwest earned the Talk Award for their customer service efforts.

- Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling CenterLAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Three Midwest-based businesses have received 14 consecutive Talk Awards thanks to high praise from satisfied customers.Firouzian Dentistry in Columbus, Ohio, offers compassionate, comfortable, personalized dental care to patients of all ages. Dr. Michael Firouzian and his team are dedicated to providing general and preventative, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry services while also considering patients' overall health. At Firouzian Dentistry, they use a holistic dental approach that is based on a deep understanding of the unique needs of each patient. They take the time to get to know each patient and build strong relationships based on trust and mutual respect. This ensures that every treatment plan is tailored to the individual patient, addressing both immediate dental concerns and long-term oral health goals. For more information, visit the practice's Award Page at .Ohio State Beauty Academy in Lima, Ohio, provides courses and training for students pursuing a career in cosmetology. The academy offers several different programs, including cosmetology, advanced cosmetology and manicuring. Students get hands-on experience while offering low-cost services to customers under the direct supervision of licensed instructors, including haircuts, hair color, nail services, waxing, facials and makeup. The academy provides equal opportunities to all students, giving the best training possible and teaching specific skills and related subjects so students can become successfully employed in the cosmetology industry. For more information, visit their Award Page at .Lonsdale Auto Works in Lonsdale, Minnesota, is a full-service auto repair shop specializing in preventative maintenance and auto repair of domestic and imported vehicles. The family-owned-and-operated shop has been in business for nearly two decades with a simple mission: to serve the community of Lonsdale and bring the best value and service in the area. One way they achieve that goal is by assembling a team of“people persons” ready to exceed customers' expectations every time. Owner/Operator Scott Pelava's vision of a customer-centric repair shop has come to fruition, earning rave reviews and accolades from a host of satisfied customers. For more information, visit the shop's Award Page at .The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience . The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades - all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.“The Stirling Center is pleased to join The Talk Awards in recognizing these winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence.“It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience.”The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to .

