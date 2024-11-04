Realseq Biosciences Announces Strategic Service Agreement With Tropic To Advance Agricultural Genomics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RealSeq Biosciences, a leader in next-generation RNA-fragmentomics and liquid biopsy diagnostics, today announced a strategic service agreement with Tropic, an innovative biotechnology company focused on enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability. The agreement aims to leverage RealSeq's advanced RNA sequencing technologies to support Tropic's efforts in developing solutions for crop improvement and health.“This collaboration with Tropic aligns with our mission to drive innovation in genomics and diagnostics through precision RNA analysis,” said Dr. Barberan-Soler, CEO of RealSeq Biosciences.“By applying our unique RNA-seq technology and services to plant biology, we can support Tropic's efforts to accelerate breakthroughs that address critical agricultural challenges, including food security and crop resilience.”The partnership exemplifies both companies' commitment to sustainability and the advancement of agricultural science. Tropic, known for its pioneering work in gene editing and plant genetics, will benefit from RealSeq's expertise in high-sensitivity RNA analysis , which will enhance their ability to develop robust and sustainable agricultural solutions that support the future of global food systems.“We are excited to work with RealSeq Biosciences as we continue to push the boundaries of agricultural genomics,” stated Dr. Anna Brestovitsky, Senior Bioinformatician at Tropic.“RealSeq's innovative RNA sequencing technology further supports our programs to deliver high-performance crops tailored to meet the needs of farmers, consumers, and the environment.”Through this service agreement, RealSeq and Tropic aim to advance research that has the potential to transform the agricultural industry. Both companies anticipate that this collaboration will contribute to further understanding plant gene expression, supporting the development of resilient crop varieties and improved agricultural outcomes.About RealSeq BiosciencesRealSeq Biosciences is an industry leader in RNA-fragmentomics and next-generation sequencing solutions, specializing in high-sensitivity diagnostics for human health, agricultural, and environmental applications. RealSeq's technology provides unique insights into RNA biology, supporting discoveries across disease diagnostics and biological research.About TropicTropic is a pioneering agricultural biotechnology company dedicated to the development of healthier, more robust, high-performing varieties of tropical crops with a vision to become a world leading technology-forward tropical seeds business. The company's core crop portfolio focusses on banana, coffee and rice, which together provide a source of livelihood to billions of people worldwide. Tropic utilizes its GEiGS® platform and other cutting-edge technologies to develop improved crops with increased disease resistance, higher yields, and environmentally sustainable traits. By harnessing the power of advanced genetic engineering, Tropic is committed to addressing global agricultural challenges and providing innovative solutions that benefit farmers, consumers, and the environment.Tropic Contact:Nicholas SawyerEmail: ...Phone: T: +44 (0)1603 274441

