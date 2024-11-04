E.Republic Names Heidi Lorenzen As Chief Content Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Veteran tech and executive to drive content strategy for leading gov-tech focused company

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Former Accela Senior Vice President of Marketing, Heidi Lorenzen, is joining e as its Chief Content Officer effective November 4, 2024.Lorenzen will oversee the company's editorial, marketing, and design operations, reporting to CEO Cathilea Robinett.“Heidi has been dedicated to helping state and local agencies transform their operations and positively impact constituents through technology,” said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic.“All the while, she has retained her lifelong passion for advancing and amplifying conscious leadership. We are very excited to have her join us!”“It's a tremendous privilege to join e.Republic at such a pivotal time for state and local government and education professionals, and the private sector partners who serve them. As they navigate unprecedented transformation with limited resources and growing demands, the need for trusted intelligence, superb journalism, strategic connections, and innovative solutions has never been greater," said Lorenzen.As Chief Content Officer, Lorenzen will collaborate on company-wide initiatives and provide her innovative vision to the company's overarching content strategy, integrating efforts and customer experience across platforms.Named one of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology by the National Diversity Council in 2021, Lorenzen's thirty-five-year career as a senior Silicon Valley executive has placed her at the intersection of technology and impact. She previously served as Senior Vice President of Marketing for Accela where she helped increase the company's customer affinity and grow its share of voice to become the largest licensing and permitting company in the gov tech space. Lorenzen is also a past president of the Women Executive Channel Advisory Network board and the founder and executive producer of The Humanity Code-a documentary film and impact campaign exploring the implications of AI technology to our shared humanity.About e.Republic:Now in its 40th year, e.Republic is the nation's only media, data and events company focused exclusively on state and local government and education - home to Government Technology , Governing , and the Centers for Digital Government, Digital Education and Public Sector AI.

