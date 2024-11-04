Dubai Health Authority's NABIDH Connects Over 9.47 Million Patient Records And More Than 1,300 Healthcare Facilities.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Al Ketbi: The DHA has a Suite of Innovative Projects to Support Digital Transformation Goals

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 4, 2024:

The Dubai Authority's (DHA) NABIDH initiative has reached a significant milestone, unifying over 9.47 million patient records and

connecting more than 1,300 healthcare facilities.

With 81% of Dubai's healthcare professionals

actively connected to the system, NABIDH is transforming patient data management and enhancing healthcare delivery across the Emirate.

DHA in collaboration with

Kyndryl,

co-hosted a workshop to encourage the private sector to adopt this pioneering technology. The workshop discussed key topics including enhancing patient outcomes through modern technology, AI in healthcare and the importance of single digital medical record for every patient. The workshop was attended by

His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority and senior health officials from the government and private sector.

NABIDH, which stands for Network & Analysis Backbone for Integrated Dubai Health, is integral to DHA's strategy to digitise healthcare services, ensuring each patient has a single, comprehensive electronic medical file accessible across all healthcare providers. This initiative is aimed at improving efficiency, minimising errors, and providing a more personalised patient care experience.

During a specialised workshop organised recently by DHA to discuss progress on the 'Nabidh' platform, His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of DHA, emphasised that the Authority draws inspiration for its continuous digital transformations from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. His Highness' directives aim to make Dubai the smartest city in the world. Al Ketbi also highlighted the role of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, whose guidance supports Dubai's international position and advancement.

Al Ketbi added that DHA has a portfolio of innovative projects and initiatives that serve the goals of digital and smart transformation in the Emirate of Dubai, including the rapidly advancing 'Nabidh' platform. The platform's objectives include enhancing healthcare standards, ensuring effective communication between healthcare facilities, fostering better relationships between medical professionals and patients, and supporting decision-making processes. It also aims to integrate modern systems for disease prevention into the community.

The workshop aimed to encourage the private sector to adopt this pioneering technology, while DHA provided an overview of the current progress of 'Nabidh.' The discussions included improving patient outcomes through modern technology, the role of artificial intelligence in healthcare, and the importance of a unified digital medical record for each patient.

Ms. Mona Bajman CEO of Shared Support Services Sector at Dubai Health Authority

stated that DHA spares no effort in acquiring the latest global smart solutions to support its development projects and programmes that align with Dubai's goals for health sustainability and well-being. She also stressed that DHA is committed to strengthening the efforts of Dubai's healthcare sector, helping it provide world-class services through a series of initiatives, including the 'Nabidh' platform

Bajman further added that the platform has successfully created a secure environment for exchanging reliable health data between healthcare facilities. It enables healthcare providers to share and securely access patients' unified medical records from both public and private healthcare facilities across Dubai, maintaining the highest standards of privacy, accuracy, and speed.

Dr Mohammad Al Redha, Director of DHA's Health Informatics and Smart Health Department, elaborated:

“NABIDH's expansion to connect over 1,300 facilities and manage 9.47 million records is a notable achievement for Dubai's digital health ecosystem. This initiative provides a unified electronic medical record system that offers a comprehensive view of patients' medical histories. It is integrated with the UAE's Riayati initiative, aiming for a single medical file for every individual in the country. We are pleased to see that 81% of Dubai's healthcare professionals are actively connected to the NABIDH system, and we are committed to ensuring that every healthcare provider benefits from this comprehensive platform.”

Kyndryl is a key managed infrastructure partner for the Dubai Health Authority. In this role, it supports the NABIDH initiative by managing the infrastructure that powers this system.

“We are honored to collaborate with DHA in transforming healthcare delivery through NABIDH. At Kyndryl, we are committed to leveraging our expertise in IT infrastructure to support innovative solutions that enhance citizen experiences and wellbeing,” said

Pieter Bil, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kyndryl Middle East and Africa .“By ensuring NABIDH's secure and uninterrupted service, we are helping to create a more connected and efficient healthcare ecosystem, demonstrating our shared vision of a sustainable and advanced healthcare system for all.”