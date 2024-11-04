The American Question Debuts As Number 1 New Documentary Release On Apple TV

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Question released this week as the number 2 documentary on Apple TV's streaming service, and number 1 new documentary release in the United States, chronicling the journey of Guy Seemann, a analyst who traveled across America over eight years (spending time with Americans and their families, sleeping on couches in battleground election states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania) on a mission to understand a divided America.

Attendees of at the sneak preview of The American Question listen to James Kicklighter and Amy Chua discuss the findings of the film.

Pictured from left to right: Guy Seemann, Producer of The American Question, Jonathan Pope, Director of Photography, Amy Chua, Author of Day of Empire, and James Kicklighter, Director of The American Question.

Continue Reading

The American Question

explores the historical and contemporary factors that have eroded Americans' trust in neighbors, communities, institutions, and government. The film takes viewers on a journey from historical empires to pivotal moments in modern America, through an independent team's eight-year mission to discover the forces that shaped our now divided society.

Ahead of its release, the film's director, James Kicklighter, was in New York for a premiere screening and a timely, pre-election conversation at Fabrik NYC. Kicklighter was there with featured expert from the film, Amy Chua and took questions from 100 attendees about the issues raised in the film and possible solutions to them.

"I was surprised that an independent film could have such a beautiful and powerful message that invokes the human spirit to prioritize community and connection," said Jessica Levine, one of the viewers.

Eight years in the making, the film shares personal stories from diverse Americans in swing state communities in Pennsylvania and Michigan, and analysis from leading political scientists and historians. The American Question uncovers how economic shifts like globalization and the atrophy of local communities have fragmented the national identity.

With input from numerous experts, including Colin Woodard (American Nations), Amy Chua (Day of Empire), Yuval Levin (The Fractured Republic), Tania Israel (Beyond Your Bubble), seeks to answer the pressing question: can America rediscover its unifying values and restore trust among its people?

"The American Question is a deeply personal film for me," said director James Kicklighter. "Growing up in one of America's poorest regions, I experienced firsthand the stark divide between rural life and opportunities in big cities. Over the years, it has alarmed me how trust has eroded between these two Americas. Through bridging both worlds, I wanted to craft a film that could speak to my friends in Bellville, Georgia as well as Los Angeles. As The American Question explores the roots of polarization in our society, I hope that through dialogue, and most importantly, the solutions we present, our film shows that despite our differences, Americans share the same dreams."

The American Question is now streaming on demand on leading platforms (including Apple TV, Amazon's Prime Video, YouTube TV and all leading cable on demand providers including

Comcast's Xfinity, Charter's Spectrum, and AT&T's DirectTV). For more information visit .

SOURCE The American Question

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED