LAWTON OKLAHOMA 911 SELECTS CARBYNE APEX NG911 CALL HANDLING TO ENHANCE ITS EMERGENCY RESPONSE CAPABILITIES

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne ®, a global leader in public-safety technology, is excited to announce that the City of Lawton, Oklahoma, has selected Carbyne's APEX for its 911 services. This state-of-the-art, cloud-native Next Generation 911 (NG911) call-handling system will empower Lawton with advanced transcription and translation services, the ability to manage call surges, remote call-taking capabilities, and comprehensive analytics.

These features are specifically designed to optimize emergency call handling in rural areas, aiming to reduce response times and ultimately save lives. Director Jessica Carter recognized the limitations of their previous on-premise system, which lacked the flexibility and scalability necessary for modern emergency response needs.

"We were seeking a solution that would work seamlessly, offer continuous improvements, and new features with 24/7 support," said Carter. "Carbyne's APEX platform stood out with its advanced capabilities, ease of use, and strong support model. We are confident this relationship will significantly enhance our ability to serve the community."

Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne, emphasized the importance of this partnership: "This collaboration underscores Carbyne's commitment to enhancing public-safety through innovative technology solutions. With the APEX platform, Lawton will be well-equipped to tackle the challenges of modern emergency response and deliver the highest level of service to its community."

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at

Carbyne

