Pineapple Energy To Host Virtual Fireside Chat

Mr. Maskin will discuss recent developments, provide an overview of Pineapple's business and industry, outline strategies to enhance shareholder value, and answer questions from current and prospective shareholders.

The fireside chat will be available for viewing at Pineapple's website, .

Questions may be submitted in advance to ... with the subject line“Fireside Chat Questions.” The deadline for submitting questions is November 13 th at 5:00 PM ET.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith is a perennially #1 double ranked Institutional Investor (II) magazine analyst in both Utilities & Alternative/Clean Energy and was recently inducted into the II Hall of Fame for his cumulative accomplishments.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear) provide homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, including the Company's expectations regarding its ability to effect the reverse stock split and regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards. While the Company believes its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, these plans, intentions, or expectations may not be achieved. For information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the statements made under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in subsequent filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

