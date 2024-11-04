DSV, 1142 - EUR 5 BILLION EUROBONDS ISSUE
11/4/2024 9:00:55 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1142
DSV A/S has through DSV Finance B.V. successfully placed and closed an aggregate principal amount of EUR 5.0 billion senior unsecured notes (the“Notes”) in six tranches under its EMTN Programme.
The Notes will be issued 6 November 2024 at an average price of 99.669% and will be listed on Euronext Dublin. The Notes will have an average duration of 5.5 years and an average coupon rate of 3.250% based on the 3mEuribor rate at the time of pricing. Five out of the six tranches have a fixed coupon rate.
Standard & Poor's rated the bonds at A- and Moody's rated the bonds A3, both in line with their rating of DSV A/S.
The net proceeds from the transaction will be used for funding the acquisition of Schenker AG, including reducing the commitments under the Bridge Facilities Agreement (as defined in the EMTN Base Offering Circular available on ).
|
| Tranche 1
2-year FRN
| Tranche 2
2-year FXD
| Tranche 3
4-year FXD
| Tranche 4
6-year FXD
| Tranche 5
8-year FXD
| Tranche 6
10-year FXD
| Issue size
| 600 EURm
| 650 EURm
| 1,000 EURm
| 1,250 EURm
| 750 EURm
| 750 EURm
| Duration
| 2 years
| 2 years
| 4 years
| 6 years
| 8 years
| 10 years
| Maturity date
| 06.11.2026
| 06.11.2026
| 06.11.2028
| 06.11.2030
| 06.11.2032
| 06.11.2034
| Issue price
| 100.0%
| 99.891%
| 99.881%
| 99.571%
| 99.752%
| 99.010%
| Coupon
| 3mEuribor
+ 50 bps
| 2.875%
| 3.125%
| 3.250%
| 3.375%
| 3.375%
BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, HSBC and Nordea have acted as joint bookrunners on the transaction.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, ...
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
