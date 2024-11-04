عربي


DSV, 1142 - EUR 5 BILLION EUROBONDS ISSUE


11/4/2024 9:00:55 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1142

DSV A/S has through DSV Finance B.V. successfully placed and closed an aggregate principal amount of EUR 5.0 billion senior unsecured notes (the“Notes”) in six tranches under its EMTN Programme.

The Notes will be issued 6 November 2024 at an average price of 99.669% and will be listed on Euronext Dublin. The Notes will have an average duration of 5.5 years and an average coupon rate of 3.250% based on the 3mEuribor rate at the time of pricing. Five out of the six tranches have a fixed coupon rate.

Standard & Poor's rated the bonds at A- and Moody's rated the bonds A3, both in line with their rating of DSV A/S.

The net proceeds from the transaction will be used for funding the acquisition of Schenker AG, including reducing the commitments under the Bridge Facilities Agreement (as defined in the EMTN Base Offering Circular available on ).

Tranche 1
2-year FRN 		Tranche 2
2-year FXD 		Tranche 3
4-year FXD 		Tranche 4
6-year FXD 		Tranche 5
8-year FXD 		Tranche 6
10-year FXD
Issue size 600 EURm 650 EURm 1,000 EURm 1,250 EURm 750 EURm 750 EURm
Duration 2 years 2 years 4 years 6 years 8 years 10 years
Maturity date 06.11.2026 06.11.2026 06.11.2028 06.11.2030 06.11.2032 06.11.2034
Issue price 100.0% 99.891% 99.881% 99.571% 99.752% 99.010%
Coupon 3mEuribor
+ 50 bps 		2.875% 3.125% 3.250% 3.375% 3.375%


BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, HSBC and Nordea have acted as joint bookrunners on the transaction.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, ...
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment

  • 1142 - Announcement (04.11.2024) - EUR 5 BILLION EUROBONDS ISSUE

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

