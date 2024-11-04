Celebrate The Spirit Of The Season With The Award-Winning Christmas Tree Of Kindness Tradition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AURORA, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, families can rekindle the true spirit of Christmas with the award-winning "Christmas Tree of Kindness " tradition, featuring an enchanting storybook and a free app and craft that transforms warm gestures into festive decorations. Meet Spruce and Holly, the charming characters that guide children through a season of goodwill, creating joyful moments while decorating Christmas trees with their good deeds.

Enjoy the warmth and the joy of Christmas with this new North Pole Tradition that includes a storybook with free tree decorating activities. Visit Christmastreeofkindness to enjoy all features this Holiday Season.

Be happier, create joy and a better world with this new storybook, app and craft.

As surveys reveal that many people feel the Christmas season has lost its meaning, the "Christmas Tree of Kindness" initiative seeks to restore joy and purpose. By engaging in thoughtful acts, families can add ornaments to their virtual tree, creating a shared experience that enhances the holiday spirit. This innovative approach not only brings happiness to individual families but aims to cultivate a better world for everyone.

The program has garnered significant recognition, being selected as a top Advent app by Catholicapptitude in both 2022 and 2023, continuing a streak that began in 2018. The beautifully illustrated storybook, "The Christmas Tree That Changed the World," was a runner-up at the 2023 New York Book Festival and has received three five-star ratings from Readers Choice.

New this year, every hardcover and softcover book includes a stunning tree with ornaments, encouraging families to start decorating their own Christmas tree of kindness right away. For the best purchasing options, three versions of the storybook are available at bookbaby. Use code "Christmas" at checkout to enjoy special prices: $20.00 for hardcover, $10.00 for paperback, and just $0.99 for the eBook.

"When our children were little, we began this special activity each Christmas Season with a construction paper tree and balls," said Beth Dessen Duffy, President of Christmas Tree of Kindness, Inc. "Every year, someone would encourage us to share this idea with others. After sixteen years, we decided that was the year to move forward, and this storybook, app, and craft are the results. It has truly been a team effort, and we all hope this Christmas activity will be shared and enjoyed, and that everyone will decorate their own 'Christmas Tree That Changed the World.'"

The app also allows loved ones to join in the fun, whether they're down the street or across the globe, creating a virtual tree filled with acts of generosity. Users can choose from an array of ornaments and activities, making the experience both fun and meaningful.

Heartfelt testimonials from customers beautifully illustrate the impact of the program:

"I really like all the ornaments to pick from and how there are lots and lots of nice things to do to get my ornaments." – Michael D.

"I love the Christmas Tree of Kindness app because it's fun and I was encouraged to do kind acts for my parents. Now I do them all the time, even when it's not Christmas." – Charlotte D.

"This was created by a friend of mine. A GREAT way for families to do something together and bring some kindness to this crazy world." – Susan G., Catholic and Nonprofit Communications Strategist.

The storybook is also gaining attention in the film industry, with VoyageMedia currently developing it into a proposed film project. Additionally, the Christmas Tree of Kindness initiative will be featured at the New York Toy Fair from March 1-4, 2025.

This Christmas, join the movement to spread kindness and joy. Discover the "Christmas Tree of Kindness" and start decorating your own tree of kindness today!

