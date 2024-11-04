Flowfinity Upgrades Data Centers To Future-Proof AI Expansion And Increase Resilience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity, a leading process management platform for workflow automation and data visualization, has made significant data center infrastructure investments to ensure future processing capacity as AI adoption increases.
Flowfinity operates a pair of redundant data centers on its own network, including links between the two, located in and managed from
Canada to host cloud systems for their
customers. One is in Toronto, Ontario, and the other in Vancouver, BC.
The distance of over 2000 miles between these two locations is ideal for disaster resilience as each data center is self-sufficient with multiple degrees of built-in redundancies. Together, these two data centers allow Flowfinity to provide uninterrupted service to their customers during a localized power outage, equipment failure, or other unforeseen event.
In a significant move to support their clients current and future processing requirements as they incorporate AI capabilities into their business processes , Flowfinity has undertaken a substantial expansion and upgrade of its Toronto data center as part of their ongoing commitment to enhancing service capabilities.
Upgrades include doubling their physical footprint and power allocation, laying new fiber cables, upgrading server capacity, and expanding
network redundancy to ensure continuous service and AI readiness for any future project or deployment.
"We're excited to make these material infrastructure investments to support our client's current and future processing requirements as they incorporate AI into their business processes," said Larry Wilson, Vice President. "With these improvements, we're ensuring optimal capacity for AI readiness while increasing our protection against system outages through redundancy and disaster resilience."
Following
several
research projects conducted in the Flowfinity AI lab, they
have deployed new clusters of Nvidia accelerators in their newly expanded Toronto data center
to support
upcoming AI-power capabilities in Flowfinity products. Flowfinity's data centers are well
prepared to accommodate increasing customer demand for AI technology.
By deploying self-managed AI accelerators, Flowfinity can continue to offer customers encapsulated
cloud services where client data sovereignty is preserved and managed predictably. This is their commitment as AI capabilities are incorporated into future versions of
Flowfinity products.
About
Flowfinity
Celebrating 25 years!
Flowfinity is a no-code platform
that empowers the people closest to their real-work business processes to create, automate, and integrate custom applications. The platform helps process improvers build flexible, scalable solutions without the complexity, disruption, and cost that can hinder digital transformation.
The intuitive no-code platform combines a web-based app editor, SQL database, process automation robots, advanced data collection including IoT data streaming capability, interactive real-time data visualization dashboards, and reliable system integrations.
