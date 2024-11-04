Richard Hourigan, Inc. Introduces Great Deals On Quantrol Filter Products
BEAR, Del., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard
Hourigan, Inc., a well-established water treatment company, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Quantrol, a leading industrial filtration products company.
These systems are not intended for potable or drinking water. They are recommended for industrial filtration of water-like fluids and oils only. Applications include, but are not limited to:
Multi Cartridge Housings
Bag Filter Housings
Closed loop heating and cooling systems to include glycol systems.
Open
recirculating cooling systems.
Reverse Osmosis (RO) prefiltration (5 Micron).
Ion exchange (softening,
dealkalization, or demineralization).
Spray systems such as vegetable washers or nozzle misters.
Pre-filtration of raw materials.
Part washing systems.
All these filtration products are made from stainless steel for greater durability and manufactured in the USA. Featured on our store are:
A Bag Filter Model; QFPBH2-304, rated to 120
GPM, 150 PSI, 300°F.
A 10" Cartridge Filter Model; QFP1X10-3/4, using 1 filter, rated to 5
GPM, 300 PSI, 200°F.
A 20" Cartridge Filter Model; QFP1X20-3/4, using 1 filter, rated to 10
GPM, 300 PSI, 200°F.
A 10" Cartridge Filter Model; QFP4X1-304; using 4 filters, rated to 20
GPM, 150 PSI, 250°F.
A 20" Cartridge Filter Model; QFP4X2-304; using 4 filters, rated to 40
GPM, 150 PSI, 250°F.
A 10" Cartridge Filter Model; QFP5X1-304; using 5 filters, rated to 25
GPM, 150 PSI, 250°F. and
A 20" Cartridge Filter Model; QFP5X2-304; using 5 filters, rated to 50
GPM, 150 PSI, 250°F.
Here is a hyperlink for more information or to purchase:
Dick Hourigan is a retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel, a former member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Water Technologies (AWT), and a degreed analytical chemist who has been in the water treatment business since 1973. Dick obtained his degree in Chemistry from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois in 1968 and has worked in water treatment or in wastewater treatment since January of 1973.
Richard Hourigan, Inc., dba TheWaterTreatmentStore, is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB), and a member of the Delaware Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating.
Contact: Dick Hourigan
Tel/Fax: 877-792-8376 (USA only), Tel: 815-751-8131 (Globally)
Email: [email protected]
DUNS # 963909205
SOURCE Richard Hourigan, Inc.
