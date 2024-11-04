(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) and the National Bar Association (NBA) proudly announce a groundbreaking partnership to create dedicated Election Protection Command Centers in battleground states nationwide. These command centers will empower communities, advocate for rights, and ensure all Americans can exercise their fundamental right to vote. This initiative marks a historic commitment to voter enfranchisement, targeting communities that are historically most at risk for mean-spirited voter suppression and voter disenfranchisement actions.

In preparation for upcoming elections, the NBA/TJC Election Protection Initiative is taking a proactive approach. We will have local command centers that will provide nonpartisan assistance to voters across the country. TJC, NBA, and its partners will operate three command centers. These centers, located in Atlanta, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and a National Command Center in Washington, D.C., at the site of our co-host, the Thurgood Marshall Center for Service and Heritage, will serve as hubs for voter assistance. The NBA/TJC program will coordinate grassroots organizations and legal volunteers to operate hotlines

and on-the-ground voter support. It will also

utilize social media contacts to provide voter assistance. The command centers will also work with communities to educate voters on their rights, offer guidance on overcoming barriers to registration and voting, and respond to reports of voter suppression in real-time.

This joint effort underscores both organizations' commitment to civil rights, democratic participation, and justice. Through the Election Protection Command Centers, TJC and NBA will not only monitor election activities closely but also advocate for policy changes to expand voter access and provide pro bono legal support where necessary. "Voter suppression tactics continue to threaten the voice of the people," said Barbara Arnwine, President of the Transformative Justice Coalition. "Our Election Protection Command Centers represent an active defense for communities nationwide. Together with the National Bar Association, we aim to ensure every eligible voter has the opportunity to make their voice heard."

CK Holler offered, "I am delighted to be part of and spearhead the Georgia, NC, and Pennsylvania Election Protection Efforts for the NBA and TJC. It is critical for lawyers, law students, and other volunteers to protect the right to vote for all people who are seeking to vote in our elections. As a Past NBA President and civil rights lawyer, I am honored to help at this time in history."

Wiley Adams, President of the National Bar Association, said of the initiative, "The NBA has a longstanding 100-year commitment of fighting for justice, especially for Black and marginalized communities. I am proud to partner with other organizations to ensure this is a free and fair election. Elections matter! This one really matters and will potentially shape the direction of our nation."

Tomika Vukovic, Executive Director- Wisconsin Voices, said, "As the Executive Director of Wisconsin Voices, I'm ecstatic to join the Transformative Justice Coalition and the National Bar Association in hosting a Command Center.

This election is too important for us not to be involved."

Transformative Justice Coalition Co-Leader and Board Chair

Daryl Jones agreed with President Adams, stating, "This election is of historic consequence. It is imperative that Black lawyers utilize their legal training to ensure that members of the community have their voting rights protected. We have seen legislative trickery, wicked voter intimidation, and despicable acts to frustrate and confuse Black, Brown, and young voters. It is only appropriate for TJC to join forces with the nation's largest Black lawyer organization to protect voting rights."

Barbara Arnwine concluded, "We encourage people to reach to us by call or text at both OUR and TJC (833.852.8683). This partnership is about protecting a fundamental democratic right and providing a pathway for people to assert their rights despite obstacles." The Election Protection Command Centers will be launched in priority states with documented risks of disenfranchisement and expanded to other regions as needed. By mobilizing trained volunteers, legal experts, and community advocates, TJC and NBA are committed to safeguarding the democratic process and empowering communities to exercise their right to vote without intimidation or restriction.

About the Transformative Justice Coalition

Founded in 2015 by

Barbara Arnwine, president

emeritus of

the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, the

Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at

tjcoalition.

About the National Bar Association

Founded in 1925, the National Bar Association is the nation's oldest and largest network of predominantly Black lawyers and judges, committed to equal justice and civil rights protection.

For more information, contact:

Lynn Whitfield -561.856.6757

[email protected]



