Rush Street Interactive Named Casino Operator Of The Year At 2024 SBC Latinoamérica Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading gaming and sportsbook operator, is proud to announce that it has been named Casino Operator of the Year at the prestigious SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2024. This accolade highlights RSI's exceptional growth and commercial success in the Latin American market.

“We are honored to receive the SBC's Latinoamérica's Casino Operator of the Year award,” said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI.“This recognition is a testament to our strategic focus on expanding our presence in Latin America and delivering a superior gaming experience to our players. Our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and responsible gaming continues to drive our success in this dynamic market. RSI has significantly expanded its footprint in Latin America, launching operations in new markets and strengthening its position as a top-tier operator. We have introduced a range of innovative gaming products and services tailored to the preferences of Latin American players.”











The company's dedication to providing exceptional customer service and a seamless gaming experience has been a key driver of its success. The SBC Latinoamérica Awards are renowned for recognizing excellence and innovation in the gaming industry. This award underscores RSI's leadership and commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and customers alike.

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit

