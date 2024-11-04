SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD ) today announced plans to release third quarter 2024 operational and results after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

SandRidge will host a call on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time to review third quarter 2024 financial results and operational highlights. The conference call can be accessed by registering in advance at at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the participant number and conference ID provided upon registration.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Company's website, , under Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD ) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the production, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary areas of operations

are the Mid-Continent and Western Anadarko regions in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further information can be found at

sandridgeenergy .

Contact Information

Investor Relations

SandRidge Energy, Inc.

1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500

Oklahoma City, OK 73104

[email protected]

SOURCE SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC.

