SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD ) today announced plans to release third quarter 2024 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
SandRidge will host a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time to review third quarter 2024 financial results and operational highlights. The conference call can be accessed by registering online in advance at at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the participant number and conference ID provided upon registration.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Company's website, , under Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.
About SandRidge Energy, Inc.
SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD ) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the production, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary areas of operations
are the Mid-Continent and Western Anadarko regions in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further information can be found at
sandridgeenergy .
