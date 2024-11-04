Palo Alto Networks To Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Wednesday, November 20, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW ), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will release the results for its fiscal first quarter 2025, ended October 31, 2024, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Palo Alto Networks will host a webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

A live video webcast will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the Palo Alto Networks website at href="" rel="nofollow" paloaltonetwork . A replay of the event will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. Prior to the commencement of the fiscal first quarter 2025 financial results webcast on November 20, 2024, a financial results press release will be accessible from the Palo Alto Networks website.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the global cybersecurity leader, committed to making each day safer than the one before with industry-leading, AI-powered solutions in network security, cloud security and security operations. Powered by Precision AI, our technologies deliver precise threat detection and swift response, minimizing false positives and enhancing security effectiveness. Our platformization approach integrates diverse security solutions into a unified, scalable platform, streamlining management and providing operational efficiencies with comprehensive protection. From defending network perimeters to safeguarding cloud environments and ensuring rapid incident response, Palo Alto Networks empowers businesses to achieve Zero Trust security and confidently embrace digital transformation in an ever-evolving threat landscape. This unwavering commitment to security and innovation makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021-2024), with a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (2024, 2023, 2022), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ+ Equality (2022). For more information, visit .

Palo Alto Networks, the Palo Alto Networks logo, and Precision AI are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

