Voip-Pal And Class Action Antitrust Plaintiffs File For Pretrial Consolidation, Highlighting 35 Commonalities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WACO, Texas, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (OTCQB: VPLM) announced that it has filed a Motion for Consolidation in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. The motion seeks to consolidate VoIP-Pal's ongoing antitrust complaint (Case No. 24-cv-03051) with a related class action case (Case No. 1:24-cv-03054-RBW) for pretrial proceedings, including discovery and other preparatory phases. This motion seeks consolidation strictly for pretrial proceedings, including discovery and motion practice, while maintaining each case's distinct identity and ensuring that the trials themselves will proceed separately.

This consolidation request is based on 35 shared legal and factual commonalities between the two cases, spanning issues like monopolistic practices, discriminatory bundling of services, and significant consumer harm-all alleged anti-competitive behaviors by major telecom companies, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Deutsche Telekom. Typically, federal consolidation is granted on motions citing just one or two overlapping questions; here, VoIP-Pal's substantial list supports the case for unified pretrial proceedings under Rule 42(a) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal, commented,“Our motion to consolidate reflects our commitment to efficiency and effectiveness in addressing critical issues collectively. These 35 shared points provide a solid foundation for pretrial consolidation, and we are optimistic about advancing both cases on behalf of consumers affected by these monopolistic practices. We remain dedicated to holding these telecom giants accountable and advocating for fair competition and consumer choice.”

By consolidating these cases for pretrial purposes, VoIP-Pal aims to streamline litigation, reduce duplicative legal efforts, and ensure consistent rulings. Both cases call for market reform and consumer compensation, with the goal of addressing consumer harms on a broader scale and promoting a fairer telecommunications market.

The Motion for Consolidation along with the other recent filings have been posted on the Company's website and can be accessed by clicking the links below:

Motion for Consolidation

VoIP-Pal Antitrust Lawsuit

Class Action Antitrust Lawsuit

Additionally, a new article was published in CEOCFO Magazine over the weekend. The article discusses some of the alleged constitutional violations raised in the lawsuit that could adversely affect small inventors, including companies like VoIP-Pal.

About Inc. Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any forecast of future financial performance is a“forward-looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors to understand management's beliefs and opinions with respect to the future, but patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's ability to monetize its patents. It is impossible to predict specific outcomes of litigation.

Corporate Website:

IR inquiries: ...

IR Contact: Rich Inza (954) 495-4600