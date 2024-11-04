MultiBank Group and Al Ansari Exchange Launch Innovative Cash Payment Services

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 04 November 2024 – MEX Global, a subsidiary of MultiBank Group, the world’s largest financial derivatives institution headquartered in Dubai, has launched cash payment services in partnership with Al Ansari Exchange, a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services P.J.S.C. and the largest outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE. This innovative service enables clients in the UAE to conveniently deposit and withdraw funds through Al Ansari Exchange’s extensive branch network.

The new integrated service is exclusively available to users in the UAE who are onboarded through MEX Global, which is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). By leveraging Al Ansari Exchange’s established presence with over 260 branches across the UAE, this agreement seeks to enhance the client experience, providing them with more flexibility and access to their funds.

In his comments, Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said: “Navigating financial transactions should be seamless and accessible. Our collaboration with Al Ansari Exchange reiterates our commitment to providing cutting-edge financial solutions that empower our clients and facilitate their banking needs in a secure and efficient manner. At MultiBank Group, we are continuously expanding our offerings and enhancing our services through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, driven by our dedication to excellence and ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction.”

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA, in 2005, serves over 1 million clients in more than 100 countries and maintains a daily trading volume surpassing $15.6 billion. Known for its forward-thinking trading solutions, strong regulatory oversight, and outstanding customer support, the Group offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including brokerage and asset management. MultiBank Group is regulated across five continents by over 16 of the most esteemed financial regulatory bodies worldwide.





