IGIC UAE 2024 Concludes with Groundbreaking Insights in Geotechnical Engineering

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Dubai, UAE – The International Geotechnical Innovation Conference (IGIC UAE) 2024 wrapped up a successful two-day event at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, where industry leaders, academics, and geotechnical experts gathered to explore transformative advancements in the field. The conference, led by Dr. Ala Sainak, ADNOC’s Geotechnical Lead, provided a robust platform for exchanging ideas on sustainable and innovative geotechnical practices vital to the region’s infrastructure.

The conference opened with a keynote by Prof. Dr.-Ing. Rolf Katzenbach from the Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany, discussing environmentally friendly geotechnical solutions to address climate challenges. Prof. Dr. Lyesse Laloui of EPFL presented bio-cementation as a cutting-edge approach for soil stabilization in arid climates. Attendees engaged in a panel on foundation systems for high-rise buildings, moderated by Dr. Ala Sainak, which addressed strategies for overcoming desert soil challenges and enhancing seismic resilience.

Afternoon sessions showcased innovations in geotechnical monitoring, with Dr. Tamer Al Hafez of Dubai Municipality discussing Dubai’s Deep Tunnels Program, and industry pioneers from EBI and Bauer Maschinen sharing advancements in soil density and stability techniques. The day concluded with discussions on sustainable coastal development, emphasizing eco-friendly soil stabilization and AI-driven optimization.

The second day offered real-world applications and case studies, beginning with a presentation by Astrid Aubury of ARQ Partners on dam construction over complex ground conditions in Oman. It continued with a session by Dr. Khalid Al Bloushi of UAE University, who discussed geophysical studies supporting building permits in Abu Dhabi. An innovation showcase presented by Romain Clavaud of Fugro and Mohamed Wehbi of Geobear highlighted data-driven decision-making and geopolymer injections for GCC geotechnical challenges.

The event closed with discussions on green construction and ground improvement case studies, emphasizing eco-friendly practices and advanced modeling techniques. IGIC UAE 2024 delivered actionable insights for enhancing geotechnical resilience in the UAE and beyond, marking a pivotal step in the region's infrastructure and environmental stewardship.





MENAFN04112024004784010902ID1108848329