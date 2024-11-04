Al Ansari Exchange and MultiBank Group Forge Partnership to Streamline Customer Payments

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE – November 4, 2024: Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE’s largest remittance and foreign exchange company and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, is pleased to announce its new partnership with MEX Global Financial Services LLC part of Multibank Group, one of the world's largest financial derivatives institutions headquartered in Dubai. This strategic alliance enables customers to make deposits and withdrawals from their trading accounts at any of Al Ansari Exchange's extensive branch network across the UAE.

As part of this collaboration, MultiBank Group’s customers now have the convenience of visiting any Al Ansari Exchange location to manage cash transactions for their trading accounts. This initiative complies with the regulations set by the regulatory authorities in the country and aims to enhance the customer experience by providing a seamless, and efficient way to manage their financial transactions. With Al Ansari Exchange's extensive network of over 260 branches, MultiBank Group will now provide its clients in the UAE who are onboarded through Mex Global the convenience of near instant deposit and withdrawal services at multiple locations.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Multibank Group, a company that aligns with our values of customer-centric innovation,” said Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer of Al Ansari Exchange. “This partnership not only highlights our dedication to providing secure and reliable solutions for managing trading accounts but also emphasises our commitment to make financial transactions more accessible and convenient for our customers.”

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA, in 2005, serves over 1 million clients in more than 100 countries and maintains a daily trading volume surpassing $18.1 billion. Known for its forward-thinking trading solutions, strong regulatory oversight, and outstanding customer support, the Group offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including brokerage and asset management. MultiBank Group is regulated across five continents by over 16 of the most esteemed financial regulatory bodies worldwide.





