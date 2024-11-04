Second Edition of Annual Early Childhood Development Fair concludes successfully

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, Abu Dhabi, 4 November 2024: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), the second edition of the annual Early Childhood Development Fair concluded successfully at the Umm Al Emarat Park. The fair, organised in partnership with the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) – the event's official sponsor – was held under the theme ‘Curiosity Can Take You Places.’

Taking place over the course of three days during the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week, the event featured a comprehensive lineup of over 50 interactive workshops designed to enhance the skills and development of young children. The event also featured a diverse range of activities, including theatrical performances, panel discussions, and storytelling sessions. Additionally, there were specially curated programs tailored for Children of Determination, activities focused on enhancing their proficiency in the Arabic language, and events that highlighted the UAE’s rich cultural heritage. Consequently, more than 25,000 visitors attended the fair and participated in a range of engaging activities.

Her Excellency Sana Mohamed Suhail, Director General of the ECA said, “The second edition of Early Childhood Development Fair provided strategic partners with an opportunity to interact with children, develop their abilities, and present them with valuable resources to support them during this critical stage of growth. During this pivotal phase, we are committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to support their holistic growth and progress, which the event was specifically designed to accomplish.”

The second edition of Early Childhood Development Fair featured a wide range of unique activities and initiatives that sought to raise awareness of effective practices and support healthy upbringing within families and communities. Furthermore, they promised to empower future generations to play an active role in accomplishing the Sustainable Development Goals. Her Excellency emphasised that empowering children in their early years builds a solid foundation for long-term social progress, while also preparing future generations to overcome different obstacles and positively influence their community.

Dr Meera Saeed AlKaabi, Chief of the NACD team, said, “The latest edition of Early Childhood Development Fair has been a tremendous success and has strengthened Abu Dhabi's standing as a global leader in promoting early development and empowerment of children. This success is directly attributed to our close partnership with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, and underlines our steadfast commitment to educating families and communities about the importance of early childhood development. More importantly, it introduces best practices and approaches that help children develop a sense of national identity, and promote stronger ties between future generations and their cultural heritage.”

The event hosted a range of interactive workshops presented in collaboration with various strategic entities, educational institutions, and development and entertainment organisations. The fair also showcased activities including OliOli, the Grand Prix race, art workshops by Interactive Art, and exclusive lessons for children offered by the Warner Bros. Discovery team. Additionally, it featured educational activities that aimed to introduce children to traditional crafts and cultural values. These included captivating storytelling sessions in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, an educational experience in partnership with the Mohamed bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy School, stage competitions with beloved characters from the ‘Majid’ magazine, as well as other activities sponsored by ‘Mansour's Adventures,’ ‘Hekayat Bookstore,’ and the ‘Hekayatona’ application.





