Great News For Bristow, VA: Virginia Cancer Specialists Opens New, Expanded Cancer Center November 11, 2024

Virginia Cancer Specialists at Bristow, 9450 Innovation Drive, Manassas, VA. rendering provided by Nicholas Lucarelli Architects, LLC, and Deerfield Construction Group. The canopy installation is pending and is expected to be complete by December 31, 2024.

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, was recognized in 2024 as the #1 physician practice in Virginia with the most Castle Connelly top doctors in cancer care. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials, and comprehensive care. (PRNewsfoto/Virginia Cancer Specialists)

State-of-the-art cancer center, Virginia Cancer Specialists, announced it is relocating its Gainesville, VA, practice to a new expanded clinical facility to better serve patients in Prince William County and surrounding communities. The brand new Bristow cancer center is Virginia Cancer Specialists' fifth expansion in the last 12 months.

GAINESVILLE, Va., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, announced the grand opening of its Bristow location will be on Monday, November 11, 2024.

The expanded Bristow, VA, Virginia Cancer Specialists location will offer the same providers and care team now conveniently located in the heart of

Bristow

at 9450 Innovation Drive, Manassas, VA, 20110 .

All infusion and clinical services previously offered at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Gainesville will be relocated

to 9450 Innovation Drive starting November 11, 2024, and the former Gainesville location will be closed . All Gainesville appointments on November 11, 2024, or later will be rescheduled for 9450 Innovation Drive,

Bristow, VA, automatically.

Conveniently located off Rt. 234 and adjacent to the GMU Manassas campus, the

Bristow

practice will better serve patients with comprehensive cancer services, including access to medical oncology, radiation oncology, research and clinical trials, breast surgery, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, nutritional counseling, therapeutic counseling, financial counseling, and palliative care.

The Virginia Cancer Specialists'

Bristow, VA, location will be home to Medical Oncologists, Igryl S. Cordero, MD , Mitul Gandhi, MD , Samuel Lee, MD , Jey A. Maran, MD , Robert L. Marsh, MD , Geoffrey D. Moorer, MD , Anmol Singh, MD , and Tejas Suresh, MD , as well as Palliative Medicine Specialist, Muhammad Siddiqui, MD , along with their clinical care teams, advance practice providers, genetics counselors, oncology nurse navigators, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians.

"Our move to Bristow and expansion of services through this new, larger facility reflects a growing demand for high-quality cancer care. Given the local population growth, the rising incidence of cancer, coupled with the welcome trend of increasing numbers of cancer survivors, there remains a longitudinal need for top tier care. Planting new roots in the Bristow community will provide distinguished cancer-specific treatment capability, expanded access to our vast and growing clinical trials portfolio, and greater access the area's top cancer specialists," shared Mitul Gandhi, MD, Medical Oncologist, Co-Director of the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, and Director of the Hematology Trials Program.



"We consider it a privilege to be able to work and serve the Bristow community, and the surrounding area. We have been providing cancer care in Prince William County for 50 years and remain as committed to each patient, each visit since the founding of the practice. When a patient enters our facility, it's incumbent on us that he or she leaves feeling confident, cared for, heard, and respected. It's our duty, responsibility, and honor to partner alongside our patients during their cancer journey," added Dr. Gandhi.



About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, was recognized in 2024 as the #1 physician practice in Virginia with the most Castle Connolly top doctors in cancer care. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials , and comprehensive care. Its fully staffed, comprehensive clinical research program also includes a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials-the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, palliative care, oncology nurse navigators, oncology infusion nurses, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians.

Virginia Cancer Specialists is a practice in The US Oncology Network (The Network). This collaboration unites the practice with more than 2,600 independent providers dedicated to delivering value-based, integrated care to patients - close to home. Through The Network, independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation , whose coordinated resources and infrastructure allow doctors in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. Virginia Cancer Specialists

also participates in clinical trials through Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), a joint venture with US Oncology Research and one of the world's leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 600 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA today.

