NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

Yaron "Ron" Kweller, a longtime Binghamton businessman, announced the filing of a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York. The lawsuit alleges severe constitutional and civil rights violations stemming from a baseless criminal investigation and prosecution. The complaint names the County of

Broome, the City of Binghamton, the Broome County District Attorney's Office, District Attorney Michael A. Korchak, Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Loughran, Assistant District Attorneys Alyssa Congdon and Amanda Cronin, District Attorney Investigator Jeff J. Wagner,

Binghamton Police Department Chief Joseph

Zikuski, Binghamton Police Department Captain Cory Minor, Binghamton Police Department Investigator Amanda Miller, as well as the women who knowingly falsely accused him.

Yaron Kweller Files Lawsuit Against Accusers, Broome County and City of Binghamton Alleging Malicious Prosecution

The lawsuit centers around what

Yaron Kweller contends was a series of false allegations intentionally made by

two women, which led to his wrongful arrest and prosecution.

Yaron Kweller alleges that despite clear video evidence and electronic communications demonstrating his innocence and the women's motives for fabricating the claims against him, local authorities continued with the investigation and prosecution, ultimately culminating in his arrest without probable cause. The complaint also asserts that Defendants not only disregarded exculpatory evidence but hid this favorable evidence – as well as other evidence further undermining the claims of the accusers – resulting in the unwarranted destruction of

Yaron Kweller's reputation and the closure of his previously thriving businesses.

"The actions taken by these authorities not only violated Mr.

Kweller's rights but have left lasting damage that cannot be undone. This lawsuit seeks accountability for those abuses of power and the restoration of dignity and justice for my client, who has suffered immensely due to these unjust actions," said Elena Fast , one of Mr. Kweller's attorneys.

According to the lawsuit, despite Yaron Kweller's eventual acquittal in 2023, the harm inflicted by the defendants has caused irreparable damage to his reputation, professional relationships, and businesses. Yaron Kweller's complaint seeks compensatory and punitive damages for the significant financial and emotional suffering he endured.

Yaron Kweller and his legal team are committed to pursuing justice and highlighting the systemic failures in the handling of this case. This lawsuit is a step towards preventing future abuses of power within Broome County and ensuring the protection of individuals' constitutional rights.