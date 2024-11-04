Benitec Biopharma CEO To Participate In The Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) (“Benitec” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing genetic medicines based on its proprietary“Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference ("ddRNAi") platform, today announces CEO Jerel A. Banks, M.D., Ph.D. will be participating in the Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Conference, taking place in Boston from November 11-13, 2024.

Date: November 11, 2024

Time: 2:30 PM

Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings

The Benitec presentation will also be available via live webcast here .

Please contact your Guggenheim representative to schedule a 1x1 meeting with Benitec management.

About Benitec Biopharma Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (“Benitec” or the“Company”) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the advancement of novel genetic medicines with headquarters in Hayward, California. The proprietary“Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference platform combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that simultaneously facilitate sustained silencing of disease-causing genes and concomitant delivery of wildtype replacement genes following a single administration of the therapeutic construct. The Company is developing Silence and Replace-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD). A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Benitec's website at .

