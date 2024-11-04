Michael Masterson Joins Perella Weinberg As Partner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment Strengthens Firm's Transportation, Leasing, and Logistics Coverage

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Michael Masterson has joined the Firm as a Partner in the Advisory Business.

Based in New York, Mr. Masterson will join the Firm's Industrials practice and provide strategic advice to clients globally across the transportation, leasing, and logistics sector.

Mr. Masterson joins Perella Weinberg from Greenhill & Co., where he served as a Managing Director and Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory and was responsible for global coverage across all transportation and leasing companies. Prior to that role, Mr. Masterson served as Co-Head of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Global Head of Aviation at Deutsche Bank.

“Michael is one of the most established bankers in the transportation space and we are pleased to welcome him to our team,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer of Perella Weinberg.“Transportation, leasing, and logistics are active areas for consolidation and financing, and we expect that Michael's relationships and expertise will enhance our franchise in both domestic and cross border situations.”

Mr. Masterson holds an MA in Philosophy from NYU and a BA from Williams College.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and the financial sponsor community. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With more than 650 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, San Francisco, Paris, Los Angeles, Chicago, Calgary, Denver, and Munich.

