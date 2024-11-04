IICSR Launches Accessible Education Platform To Combat Climate Disasters And Global Inequality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

International Institute of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Launches Accessible Education to Combat Climate Disasters and Global Inequality

- Harsha S, Founder and CEO IICSR GroupPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recent data reveals a staggering 83% increase in climate-related disasters, escalating from 3,656 incidents between 1980 and 1999 to 6,681 from 2000 to 2019 (Source: Climate Centre). At the same time, global inequality has deepened, with over 70% of the world's population affected by its ramifications as of 2020 (Source: UN News). Despite efforts from organisations like the United Nations, the Paris Climate Accord, and UNESCO to combat these issues, awareness and education remain limited, particularly among underserved communities.To tackle these pressing challenges, the International Institute of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (IICSR) has launched an accessible platform to educate and empower individuals from all socioeconomic backgrounds. With a focus on climate change and social equity, IICSR provides accredited certification courses that lower barriers to education.Founded in India and the USA, IICSR integrates Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into business practices and conducts research and development initiatives. It stands out as the only institution accredited by the American Council of Training and Development (ACTD), MEPSC (a sector skill council under India's Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship), and the European Accreditation for Higher Education Advancement (EAHEA), achieving a commendable score of 3.5 out of 4.Harsha Saxena, Founder and CEO of IICSR, emphasises,“Our mission is to lower barriers to learning and enhance access to quality education on climate change and social inequality. We strive to provide globally accredited educational content that empowers individuals to take proactive measures against these global challenges.”IICSR, with its campus in Goa, India, boasts over 60 empanelled faculty members, more than 100 certificate courses, and an extensive library of 10,000+ video learning resources. Its reach extends across Asia, Africa, and North America, with ambitious plans to expand its online initiatives to engage even wider audiences.By prioritising education and awareness, IICSR is working to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to contribute to a sustainable and equitable future.

