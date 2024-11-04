Hereward Farms Unveils Lavender Lounge + Café: A Cozy Retreat For Local Flavours And Award-Winning Lavender Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Julie Thurgood-BurnettEAST GARAFRAXA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hereward Farms , Ontario's award-winning lavender farm, proudly announces the grand opening of its Lavender Lounge + Café. This serene and sustainable destination combines local flavour, craftsmanship, and natural beauty. With a soft opening on Wednesday, November 13, from 10 am to 4 pm, the Lavender Lounge + Café offers an immersive experience nestled among Hereward Farms' fragrant lavender and vibrant sunflower fields.This cozy space invites visitors to enjoy an array of delicious lattes, cappuccinos, and specialty teas, each served in compostable cups that echo Hereward Farms' commitment to sustainability. The experience is enhanced by views of the farm's dried lavender, filling the lounge with the calming scent of lavender. Visitors are welcome to take in the natural ambiance while savouring every sip or pairing their coffee outing with a shopping visit to the Lavender Boutique. Stocked with Hereward Farms' all-natural, award-winning skincare and home products, the Boutique provides a perfect opportunity to explore the farm's handmade, lavender-infused goodies.The Lavender Lounge + Café also highlights the best of local flavours, featuring Nomad Small Batch Coffee Co. located in Grand Valley, Ontario, decadent treats from Patissier-Chocolatier in Creemore, and the renowned Belwood butter tarts from the Belwood General Store. Ideal for quiet moments alone with a book, a friendly gathering, or a remote work session, this elegant, rustic space offers a unique escape for visitors looking to unwind and be inspired.Julie Thurgood-Burnett, owner of Hereward Farms, reflects on the essence of the Lavender Lounge + Café:“This café is our hidden gem-an inviting space filled with local charm and the relaxing fragrance of lavender. It's truly a place where guests can enjoy the best local flavours, all while being transported to the peaceful countryside.”During peak lavender season from July to September, Hereward Farms will offer additional menu items and host exclusive events. A highlight of the season is the“Sip, Savour, and Stroll” event, which invites guests to explore the lush lavender and sunflower fields with a gourmet charcuterie box and refreshing beverages in hand-a perfect blend of nature, taste, and seasonal celebration.Hereward Farms welcomes guests year-round, with the Lavender Lounge + Café open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm. Located just over an hour from the GTA, Hereward Farms is a perfect countryside getaway featuring Ontario's award-winning lavender fields, sustainable practices, and artisanal experiences.About Hereward FarmsHereward Farms, an award-winning, sustainable lavender farm in East Garafraxa, Ontario, is dedicated to producing all-natural skincare and home products inspired by the beauty of lavender. Following the philosophy“From our soil to your soul,” Hereward Farms brings together quality, sustainability, and elegance. Discover the Lavender Lounge + Boutique, open Wednesday to Saturday, for a memorable experience with lavender-infused products and the serene beauty of Ontario's countryside. For more information, visit herewardfarm or call 226.779.4973.

