The Hyperscale Data Center Market was valued at USD 184.48 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 304.73 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.72%
The data center market is evolving rapidly, driven by the rise of AI, big data, IoT, sustainability initiatives, and the demand for cloud services. These trends are reshaping how data centers operate, with a focus on enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and meeting the growing needs of various industries. As organizations increasingly rely on digital infrastructure, the landscape of data centers will continue to transform, fostering innovation and growth in the sector.
The major hyperscale operators in the global hyperscale data center market include AWS, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Digital Realty, Chindata Group, GDS, Iron Mountain, AirTrunk, and others. For instance, in October 2023, Google decided to build a new data center at the Hunt Midwest Business Center in Kansas City. The construction of the data center will happen in four stages. It will include various additional buildings covering a space of around 1.435 million square feet.
In the global hyperscale data center market, the Americas (North America and Latin America) dominate the market in terms of investment with a market share of around 48% followed by APAC, Europe (Western Europe, Nordic, Central & Eastern Europe), and MEA (Middle East & Africa). In the Americas hyperscale data center market North America has the highest investment followed by Latin America. Europe (Western Europe, Nordic, Central & Eastern Europe) was the third largest hyperscale data center market globally. In Europe, Western Europe dominated the Hyperscale data center market in terms of investment, followed by Nordics and Central & Eastern Europe.
In the Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia dominated the hyperscale data center market in terms of investment, and it was followed by South Africa, UAE, Israel, and other countries. The APAC was the second-largest hyperscale data center market in terms of investment across the globe. China was the largest hyperscale data center market in APAC with a market share of around 48%, followed by Japan, Australia, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and other APAC countries.
KEY TRENDS
Rising AI Investments: The growth of AI is set to expand hyperscale data centers, with a projection to nearly triple capacity for AI-specific workloads within the next six years. This demand is fueled by global adoption of AI across industries and government strategies aimed at supporting AI development. The growing need for AI applications like ChatGPT is driving substantial data infrastructure expansion.
Big Data and IoT Adoption: Increased IoT usage is spurring demand for robust data centers. Sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and telecom are investing heavily in Big Data and IoT, creating a demand for high-performing, secure data centers capable of managing vast data volumes and ensuring connectivity. Notably, in November 2023, CFE Telecomunicaciones collaborated with Starlink to enhance digital accessibility in rural Mexico.
Sustainable Data Center Technologies: Sustainability is a priority in data center operations due to their high energy consumption. With an expected rise to 8% of global energy usage by 2030, initiatives in renewable energy, such as solar power in Latin America and green energy incentives in Europe, are critical. For instance, Claro in Brazil sources 38% of energy from solar power. Government-backed green initiatives are paving the way for sustainable growth in the hyperscale sector.
Cloud-based Services Expansion: Cloud adoption is expanding globally as companies shift to cloud solutions offered by leading providers like AWS, Microsoft, and Google. For example, Google Cloud's new region in Berlin meets local compliance requirements, addressing Germany's strict data laws. Latin America and Europe are key regions seeing growth in cloud adoption, driven by digital transformation and edge computing. In December 2023, Yotta Data Services launched a GPU-based cloud platform in APAC to meet the needs of high-performance computing.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED How big is the global hyperscale data center market? What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the global hyperscale data center market by 2029? Which region holds the most significant global hyperscale data center market share? What is the growth rate of the global hyperscale data center market? How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global hyperscale data center market by 2029?
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 249
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $184.48 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $304.73 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 8.7%
| Regions Covered
| Global
IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
Arista Networks Atos Broadcom Cisco Systems Dell Technologies Extreme Networks Fujitsu Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Hitachi Vantara Huawei Technologies IBM Inspur Inventec Micron Technology MiTAC Holdings NetApp Nimbus Data Nexsan (StorCentric) Oracle Pure Storage Pivot3 Quanta Cloud Technology(QCT) Seagate Technology Supermicro Synology Toshiba Western Digital Wiwynn
Support Infrastructure Providers
3M ABB Airedale Alfa Laval Asetek Assa Abloy Bloom Energy Carrier Caterpillar Cummins Condair Cormant Cyber Power Systems Daikin Applied Delta Electronics Eaton Enlogic FNT Software Generac Power Systems Green Revolution Cooling (GRC) HITEC Power Protection Honeywell International Johnson Controls Kohler Energy KyotoCooling Legrand Mitsubishi Electric Munters Natron Energy NetZoom Nlyte Software Panduit Piller Power Systems Riello Elettronica Rolls-Royce Schneider Electric Siemens STULZ Trane TrippLite (Eaton) Vertiv Yanmar ZincFive
Construction Contractors & Subcontractors
AECOM Bouygues Construction DPR Construction Holder Construction Jacobs M+W Group Mercury Arup AtkinsRealis Aurecon BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS CAP INGELEC Corgan Dar Deerns DSCO Group Edarat Group Fluor Corporation Fortis Construction Gensler Gilbane Building Company HDR ISG Kirby Group Engineering KKCG Laing O'Rourke Larsen & Toubro Linesight Mace Morrison Hershfield Mortenson NTT Facilities RED Engineering Royal HaskoningDHV Sterling and Wilson STO Building Group Syska Hennessy Group Turner Construction Company Winthrop Technologies
Data Center Investors
Apple AWS (Amazon Web Services) CyrusOne Digital Realty Equinix Facebook (Meta) Google Keppel Data Centres Microsoft NTT DATA ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Vantage Data Centers VNET GrouP Africa Data Centres Nxtra by Airtel AirTrunk Operating Aligned Data Centers atNorth Beyond.pl Big Data Exchange Bridge Data Centres CDC Data Centres Chindata Group CloudHQ ClusterPower Cologix Compass Datacenters CoreSite DataBank Data4 Group EdgeConneX Etisalat Flexential GDS Services Global Switch Green Mountain AS - Data centres Gulf Data Hub HostDime InterNexa Iron Mountain iXAfrica Data Centres IXcellerate Moro Hub NEXTDC ODATA Ooredoo Group Orange Business Paratus Namibia QTS Data Centers Raxio Data Centres Rostelecom Data Centres Scala Data Centers Sify Technologies SUNeVision Telecom Egypt T5 Data Centers Turkcell Yondr Yotta Infrastructure. AdaniConneX KEVLINX Novva Data Centers Data First Khazna Data Centers Mobily Open Access Data Centres (OADC) center3
NEW ENTRANTS
Ada Infrastructure Corscale Data Centers Crane Data Centers DHAmericas Edged Layer 9 Data Centers Quantum Loophole NE Edge Rowan Digital Infrastructure
Segmentation by Infrastructure
IT Infrastructure Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure General Construction
Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
Server Infrastructure Storage Infrastructure Network Infrastructure
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgear PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling System
CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Economizers & Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Technique
Segmentation by General Construction
Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Physical Security DCIM/BMS Solutions
Segmentation by Tier Standards
Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV
