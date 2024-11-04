The data center market is evolving rapidly, driven by the rise of AI, big data, IoT, sustainability initiatives, and the demand for cloud services. These trends are reshaping how data centers operate, with a focus on enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and meeting the growing needs of various industries. As organizations increasingly rely on digital infrastructure, the landscape of data centers will continue to transform, fostering innovation and growth in the sector.

The major hyperscale operators in the global hyperscale data center market include AWS, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Digital Realty, Chindata Group, GDS, Iron Mountain, AirTrunk, and others. For instance, in October 2023, Google decided to build a new data center at the Hunt Midwest Business Center in Kansas City. The construction of the data center will happen in four stages. It will include various additional buildings covering a space of around 1.435 million square feet.

In the global hyperscale data center market, the Americas (North America and Latin America) dominate the market in terms of investment with a market share of around 48% followed by APAC, Europe (Western Europe, Nordic, Central & Eastern Europe), and MEA (Middle East & Africa). In the Americas hyperscale data center market North America has the highest investment followed by Latin America. Europe (Western Europe, Nordic, Central & Eastern Europe) was the third largest hyperscale data center market globally. In Europe, Western Europe dominated the Hyperscale data center market in terms of investment, followed by Nordics and Central & Eastern Europe.

In the Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia dominated the hyperscale data center market in terms of investment, and it was followed by South Africa, UAE, Israel, and other countries. The APAC was the second-largest hyperscale data center market in terms of investment across the globe. China was the largest hyperscale data center market in APAC with a market share of around 48%, followed by Japan, Australia, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and other APAC countries.

KEY TRENDS

Rising AI Investments: The growth of AI is set to expand hyperscale data centers, with a projection to nearly triple capacity for AI-specific workloads within the next six years. This demand is fueled by global adoption of AI across industries and government strategies aimed at supporting AI development. The growing need for AI applications like ChatGPT is driving substantial data infrastructure expansion.

Big Data and IoT Adoption: Increased IoT usage is spurring demand for robust data centers. Sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and telecom are investing heavily in Big Data and IoT, creating a demand for high-performing, secure data centers capable of managing vast data volumes and ensuring connectivity. Notably, in November 2023, CFE Telecomunicaciones collaborated with Starlink to enhance digital accessibility in rural Mexico.

Sustainable Data Center Technologies: Sustainability is a priority in data center operations due to their high energy consumption. With an expected rise to 8% of global energy usage by 2030, initiatives in renewable energy, such as solar power in Latin America and green energy incentives in Europe, are critical. For instance, Claro in Brazil sources 38% of energy from solar power. Government-backed green initiatives are paving the way for sustainable growth in the hyperscale sector.

Cloud-based Services Expansion: Cloud adoption is expanding globally as companies shift to cloud solutions offered by leading providers like AWS, Microsoft, and Google. For example, Google Cloud's new region in Berlin meets local compliance requirements, addressing Germany's strict data laws. Latin America and Europe are key regions seeing growth in cloud adoption, driven by digital transformation and edge computing. In December 2023, Yotta Data Services launched a GPU-based cloud platform in APAC to meet the needs of high-performance computing.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the global hyperscale data center market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the global hyperscale data center market by 2029?

Which region holds the most significant global hyperscale data center market share?

What is the growth rate of the global hyperscale data center market? How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global hyperscale data center market by 2029?

Key Attributes:

