Alignment with the FDA across all proposed study parameters, providing a clear development path to registration



Agreement on proposed primary endpoint of average monthly time in sunlight during the last month following a 6-month period



Potential for accelerated approval based on existing data and utilizing reduction of PPIX as a surrogate endpoint



Plan to initiate APOLLO trial, a 6-month study of a 60 mg dose of bitopertin in EPP and XLP patients ages 12+ by mid-2025

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced positive feedback from its end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), supporting the regulatory path forward for bitopertin in EPP.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of our end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, which provides us with a clear development path forward for bitopertin. Importantly, the FDA agreed with all attributes of our study design, including a primary endpoint we feel is statistically robust and would fully capture the potential benefit of bitopertin in EPP,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc.“We're particularly excited by the potential to file under the Accelerated Approval Program based on our existing data and use of PPIX reduction as a surrogate endpoint. This is a testament to the significant unmet need in EPP and the strength of the bitopertin data package, and we look forward to engaging further with the FDA on this pathway.”

The meeting resulted in agreement on all proposed attributes of the APOLLO study, which the company plans to initiate by mid-2025, including the:



Sufficiency of a single, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial;

Primary endpoint of average monthly total time in sunlight without pain during the last month following 6 months of treatment;

Additional measures such as change in PPIX, occurrence of phototoxic reactions, cumulative total pain-free time in sunlight, and patient global impression of change (PGIC);

Selection of 60 mg dose of bitopertin and 6-month treatment duration; and Inclusion of patients aged 12+ with EPP, including X-linked protoporphyria (XLP).



In addition, the FDA also agreed with the potential for reduction of PPIX to serve as a surrogate endpoint to support an accelerated approval. Under this pathway, Disc would have the potential to submit an NDA based on the existing data package and the APOLLO trial would serve as a confirmatory trial. Disc will be meeting with the FDA to finalize the details of APOLLO and plans to provide an update in Q1 2025 on this discussion as well as timing for NDA filing under an accelerated pathway.

Management will host a call to discuss these updates on Monday, November 4 at 8:00 am EST.

About Bitopertin



Bitopertin is an investigational, clinical-stage, orally administered inhibitor of glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1) that is designed to modulate heme biosynthesis. GlyT1 is a membrane transporter expressed on developing red blood cells and is required to supply sufficient glycine for heme biosynthesis and support erythropoiesis. Disc is planning to develop bitopertin as a potential treatment for a range of hematologic diseases including erythropoietic porphyrias, where it has potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy. Bitopertin has been studied in multiple clinical trials in patients with EPP, including the Phase 2 open-label BEACON trial, the Phase 2 double-blind, placebo-controlled AURORA trial, and an open-label extension HELIOS trial.

Bitopertin is an investigational agent and is not approved for use as a therapy in any jurisdiction worldwide. Disc obtained global rights to bitopertin under a license agreement from Roche in May 2021.

About Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) and X-linked Protoporphyria (XLP)



Erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) and X-linked Protoporphyria (XLP) are rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening diseases caused by mutations that affect heme biosynthesis, resulting in the accumulation of a toxic, photoactive intermediate called protoporphyrin IX (PPIX). This causes severe reactions when patients are exposed to sunlight, characterized by excruciating pain, edema, burning sensations and potential blistering and disfigurement. PPIX also accumulates in the hepatobiliary system and can result in complications including gallstones, cholestasis, and liver damage in 20-30% of patients and in extreme cases liver failure. Current standard of care involves extreme measures to avoid sunlight, including restricting outdoor activities to nighttime, use of protective clothing and opaque shields, and pain management. This has a significant impact on the psychosocial development, quality of life, and daily activities of patients, particularly in young children and families. There is currently no cure for EPP and only one FDA-approved therapy, a surgically implanted synthetic hormone designed to stimulate melanin production called Scenesse® (afamelanotide).

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit .

