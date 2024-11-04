CME Group Reports October 2024 ADV Of 24.3 Million Contracts
Date
11/4/2024 7:46:35 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Record October
ADV for interest rate, energy, metals and agricultural products
Record October
ADV across U.S. Treasury and SOFR complexes
All-time record monthly
ADV in U.S. Treasury options and energy options
CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its October 2024 market statistics, with average daily volume (ADV) reaching 24.3
million contracts, the second-highest October volume ever. Market statistics are available in greater detail at .
October 2024 ADV across asset classes includes:
Record October
Interest Rate ADV of 12.5
million contracts
Equity Index ADV of 5.9
million contracts
Record October
Energy
ADV of 2.7 million contracts
Record October
Agricultural ADV of 1.8 million contracts
Foreign Exchange
ADV of 792,000 contracts
Record October
Metals
ADV of 647,000 contracts
Additional October 2024 product highlights compared to October 2023 includes:
Interest Rate
ADV increased 6%
Record October U.S. Treasury futures
Energy
ADV of 5.5
million contracts
Record October
SOFR futures and options ADV of 5 million contracts
Record October Interest Rate options
ADV of 3.1 million contracts
All-time record monthly U.S. Treasury options
ADV of
1.5 million contracts
ADV increased 16%
All-time record monthly Energy options
Agricultural
ADV of 528,000 contracts
Henry Hub Natural Gas futures
ADV increased 22% to 562,000 contracts
WTI Crude Oil options ADV increased 45% to 282,000 contracts
ADV increased 23%
Record October Agricultural options ADV of 372,000 contracts
Corn futures ADV increased 61% to 412,000 contracts
Soybean options ADV increased 67% to 120,000 contracts
Metals ADV increased 7%
Record October Metals options ADV of 115,000 contracts
International ADV of 7.2 million contracts, with EMEA ADV of 5.4 million contracts, Asia ADV of 1.5 million contracts and Latin America ADV of 135,000 contracts
Micro Products
ADV
Record Micro
BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 11% to $316.7 billion, European Repo ADNV increased 1% to €299.7 billion and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 1% to $112.8 billion
EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 15% to $58.3 billion and FX Link ADV increased 193% to 54,000 contracts ($5 billion notional)
Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending September 2024 were $72.3 billion for cash collateral and $165.4 billion for non-cash collateral
Bitcoin options of 1,100 contracts
Micro Gold futures ADV increased 67% to 110,000 contracts
Micro
Bitcoin futures increased 332% to 50,000 contracts
Micro Ether futures increased 212% to 33,000 contracts
Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.3 million contracts represented 38.8% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 3.8% of overall Energy ADV
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on
,
,
foreign exchange ,
energy ,
agricultural products
and
metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the
platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central
counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.
CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
CME-G
SOURCE CME Group
