Emergent Biosolutions Appoints Dr. Simon Lowry As Chief Medical Officer And Head Of Research And Development

Executive Management Team appointments contribute to Emergent's transformation and beyond, including of Jessica Perl to General Counsel and Corporate Secretary



GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS), a global company providing solutions that address public threats and delivering life-extending products to market, today announced the appointment of Simon Lowry, M.D., as chief medical officer, head of research and development, effective November 18. Dr. Lowry will be responsible for advancing Emergent's strategic scientific roadmap, and will oversee research and development, regulatory affairs, medical affairs, clinical and biostatistics, and patient safety.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Simon Lowry to Emergent, and am confident that under his leadership, we will continue to make a meaningful impact on our patients' lives,” said Joe Papa, president and chief executive officer of Emergent.“Dr. Lowry has deep, executive-level experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry that will take Emergent's scientific and research program to the next level, a critical step in our multi-year plan to turnaround and transform the company.”

Dr. Lowry brings over 25 years of experience as a practicing physician, medical director, department head, therapeutic area leader and as chief medical officer for various small and medium sized biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. He most recently served as chief executive officer for Mysthera Therapeutics AG, an early-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of PIM kinase inhibitors as therapeutics in autoimmune diseases. Dr. Lowry has extensive experience in multiple therapeutic areas, including rheumatology and pain, oncology, critical care, dermatology and immunology, ophthalmology and transplant, and has led several end-to-end product milestones.

“I am drawn to Emergent given its strong mission and 25-year history in public health with a portfolio of vital medicines that safeguard communities against serious threats around the world,” said Dr. Lowry.“Emergent has key capabilities to advance its scientific platforms and further its growth strategy, and I'm excited to be a part of this future growth and transformation.”

In addition to Dr. Lowry's appointment, Jessica Perl has been promoted to General Counsel and Corporate Secretary after serving in the role on an interim basis since August. With nearly two decades of experience as a legal professional providing advanced guidance to business leaders, Perl has been integral in providing meaningful contributions to the development, success, and growth of organizations.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and enhance life. For 25 years, we've been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen-so we are prepared just in case they ever do. We provide solutions for complex and urgent public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that we develop and manufacture for governments and consumers. We also offer a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. To learn more about how we plan to protect or enhance 1 billion lives by 2030, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. We generally identify forward-looking statements by using words like“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“future,”“goal,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“position,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events based on information that is currently available. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will be accurate. Readers should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from our expectations. Readers are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances.

There are a number of important factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by any forward-looking statements. Readers should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors and other disclosures included in our periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, when evaluating our forward-looking statements.

