(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The acoustic insulation is set for strong growth, driven by rapid industrialization, rising noise pollution awareness, and increased disposable income in developing regions. Demand for soundproofing solutions is projected to soar, expanding market opportunities globally.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the global acoustic insulation market is on a significant growth trajectory, anticipated to expand from USD 15,061.4 million in 2023 to a projected USD 26,550.8 million by 2033, marking a 5.8% CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is driven by an increasing demand for noise reduction solutions in response to urbanization, stricter noise pollution regulations, and growing awareness of health implications associated with noise exposure.

In 2023, the acoustic insulation market stood at USD 15,061.4 million , driven primarily by rising residential and commercial applications for soundproofing, as well as heightened industrial requirements. Rapid urbanization has led to increased noise pollution in densely populated areas, prompting both governments and private entities to implement acoustic insulation solutions. This trend has been particularly strong in the construction industry, where acoustic materials are essential for creating sound-reducing walls, ceilings, and floors in modern infrastructure.

Several regional markets, notably North America and Europe, have seen increased adoption of acoustic insulation materials due to stringent building codes mandating soundproofing in new constructions. The Asia-Pacific region is also witnessing notable demand, bolstered by high growth rates in the construction sector across emerging economies. The region's urban population is projected to expand significantly, and with it, the need for efficient noise control in residential, commercial, and transportation projects.

Advancements in technology have introduced innovative acoustic insulation materials with improved effectiveness, ease of installation, and enhanced environmental sustainability. These developments align with increased demand for sustainable building materials as companies seek to balance functionality with eco-friendly practices. Product innovations have driven higher adoption rates across key sectors, including automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare, where sound control is integral to operational efficiency and occupant comfort.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities:

The acoustic insulation market growth is largely driven by regulatory frameworks across North America, Europe, and parts of Asia-Pacific that mandate soundproofing in commercial and residential construction. Growing urban populations and proximity to industrial hubs make noise pollution a major public concern. Regulatory measures designed to curb urban noise levels offer a clear growth avenue for acoustic insulation providers.

Technological advancements in acoustic insulation materials present an opportunity for companies to offer more efficient and customizable solutions. Innovations such as composite panels and eco-friendly insulation materials offer soundproofing with a reduced carbon footprint. Additionally, market leaders are prioritizing product durability and energy efficiency, further widening the market's reach.

The commercial sector, particularly hospitality, healthcare, and educational institutions, represents a substantial growth opportunity as soundproofing becomes essential to improving customer experience, patient well-being, and student learning outcomes. Investments in advanced materials and installation technologies will continue to drive demand across these verticals.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The acoustic insulation market is expected to grow at a robust 5.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Market valuation is set to increase from USD 15,061.4 million in 2023 to USD 26,550.8 million by 2033.

Increasing urbanization, regulatory mandates, and technological advancements are primary growth drivers. North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions are anticipated to hold significant market shares.

"The global acoustic insulation market is poised for substantial growth as demand for noise reduction solutions continues to rise across industries. Companies focusing on technological innovations and environmentally sustainable products will lead the market, meeting the needs of a growing urban population that seeks both quiet and green living spaces," - opines Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Uncover In-Depth Analysis-Browse the Report!

Component Insights:

The acoustic insulation market encompasses various components, including walls, floors, ceilings, and ducts. Walls and floors hold a large share of the market, driven by widespread application in both residential and commercial settings. The use of acoustic materials in walls has been prioritized in urban residential projects to mitigate noise transfer between living spaces.

Ceiling insulation is gaining traction in offices and educational institutions, where minimizing noise is crucial for productive environments. Moreover, insulated glass is increasingly used to enhance soundproofing by reducing external noise intrusion, making it ideal for quiet spaces in both work and study environments. Additionally, duct insulation within HVAC systems is critical in reducing noise levels in hospitals and hotels, providing patients and guests with a quieter, more comfortable experience.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:

Several determinants underscore the market's growth potential, with government regulations being one of the most influential. Policies aimed at controlling noise pollution, such as building codes requiring soundproofing in new developments, have fueled demand for acoustic insulation. Rising awareness of the health implications of noise exposure, such as stress and sleep disturbances, further drives consumer interest in soundproofing solutions.

Emerging trends include the adoption of eco-friendly and recyclable materials, catering to the growing demand for sustainable building practices. Additionally, technological advancements like lightweight, high-performance panels and modular soundproofing systems have significantly enhanced the market's offerings. The automotive sector also presents a rising demand for acoustic insulation to improve in-vehicle sound quality and reduce road noise, offering new growth avenues.









Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The acoustic insulation market is competitive, with key players including Rockwool International A/S, Saint-Gobain S.A., Knauf Insulation, others . These companies are investing in R&D to introduce advanced soundproofing materials that cater to environmental sustainability and higher performance standards. Market leaders are also focusing on strategic partnerships to expand their global footprint, particularly in rapidly urbanizing regions like the Asia-Pacific.

Key Players:

Knauf Insulation; Rockwool International A/S; Saint-Gobain; Soprema; Armacell International; Others.

Acoustic Insulation Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:



Glass Wool

Rock Wool

Foamed Plastic Elastomeric Foam

By End Use Industry:



Building and Construction

Transportation

Oil & Gas and Petrochemicals

Energy & Utilities Industrial & OEM



By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America



French Translation:

Selon Future Market Insights (FMI), le marché mondial de l'isolation acoustique suit une trajectoire de croissance significative, qui devrait passer de 15 061,4 millions USD en 2023 à 26 550,8 millions USD d'ici 2033, soit un TCAC de 5,8 % sur la période de prévision. Cette croissance est alimentée par une demande croissante de solutions de réduction du bruit en réponse à l'urbanisation, à des réglementations plus strictes en matière de pollution sonore et à une prise de conscience croissante des implications sanitaires liées à l'exposition au bruit.

En 2023, le marché de l'isolation acoustique s'élevait à 15 061,4 millions USD , principalement porté par l'augmentation des applications résidentielles et commerciales en matière d'insonorisation, ainsi que par des exigences industrielles accrues. L'urbanisation rapide a entraîné une augmentation de la pollution sonore dans les zones densément peuplées, ce qui a incité les gouvernements et les entités privées à mettre en œuvre des solutions d'isolation acoustique. Cette tendance a été particulièrement forte dans le secteur de la construction, où les matériaux acoustiques sont essentiels pour créer des murs, des plafonds et des sols insonorisants dans les infrastructures modernes.

Plusieurs marchés régionaux, notamment l'Amérique du Nord et l'Europe, ont connu une adoption accrue des matériaux d'isolation acoustique en raison des codes de construction stricts imposant l'insonorisation dans les nouvelles constructions. La région Asie-Pacifique connaît également une demande notable, soutenue par des taux de croissance élevés dans le secteur de la construction dans les économies émergentes. La population urbaine de la région devrait augmenter considérablement, et avec elle, le besoin de contrôle efficace du bruit dans les projets résidentiels, commerciaux et de transport.

Les progrès technologiques ont permis l'introduction de matériaux d'isolation acoustique innovants, plus efficaces, plus faciles à installer et plus respectueux de l'environnement. Ces évolutions s'inscrivent dans la lignée de la demande croissante de matériaux de construction durables, les entreprises cherchant à équilibrer fonctionnalité et pratiques respectueuses de l'environnement. Les innovations de produits ont entraîné des taux d'adoption plus élevés dans des secteurs clés, notamment l'automobile, la fabrication et la santé, où le contrôle du bruit est essentiel à l'efficacité opérationnelle et au confort des occupants.

Moteurs de croissance et opportunités :

La croissance du marché de l'isolation acoustique est largement tirée par les cadres réglementaires en Amérique du Nord, en Europe et dans certaines régions de l'Asie-Pacifique qui imposent l'insonorisation dans la construction commerciale et résidentielle. La croissance des populations urbaines et la proximité des pôles industriels font de la pollution sonore une préoccupation publique majeure. Les mesures réglementaires conçues pour réduire les niveaux de bruit urbain offrent une voie de croissance évidente aux fournisseurs d'isolation acoustique.

Les progrès technologiques dans le domaine des matériaux d'isolation acoustique offrent aux entreprises l'opportunité de proposer des solutions plus efficaces et personnalisables. Des innovations telles que les panneaux composites et les matériaux d'isolation écologiques offrent une insonorisation avec une empreinte carbone réduite. De plus, les leaders du marché accordent la priorité à la durabilité des produits et à l'efficacité énergétique, élargissant encore davantage la portée du marché.

Le secteur commercial, notamment l'hôtellerie, la santé et les établissements d'enseignement, représente une opportunité de croissance substantielle, car l'insonorisation devient essentielle pour améliorer l'expérience client, le bien-être des patients et les résultats d'apprentissage des étudiants. Les investissements dans les matériaux de pointe et les technologies d'installation continueront de stimuler la demande dans ces secteurs verticaux.

Principaux points à retenir de l'étude de marché :



Le marché de l'isolation acoustique devrait croître à un TCAC robuste de 5,8 % entre 2023 et 2033.

La valorisation boursière devrait passer de 15 061,4 millions USD en 2023 à 26 550,8 millions USD en 2033.

L'urbanisation croissante, les mandats réglementaires et les avancées technologiques sont les principaux moteurs de croissance. L'Amérique du Nord, l'Europe et la région Asie-Pacifique devraient détenir des parts de marché importantes.

(( Le marché mondial de l'isolation acoustique est sur le point de connaître une croissance substantielle, car la demande de solutions de réduction du bruit continue d'augmenter dans tous les secteurs. Les entreprises qui se concentrent sur les innovations technologiques et les produits respectueux de l'environnement domineront le marché, répondant aux besoins d'une population urbaine croissante qui recherche des espaces de vie à la fois calmes et écologiques )), estime Nikhil Kaitwade (vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Informations sur les composants :

Le marché de l'isolation acoustique englobe divers composants, notamment les murs, les sols, les plafonds et les conduits. Les murs et les sols représentent une part importante du marché, grâce à une application généralisée dans les environnements résidentiels et commerciaux. L'utilisation de matériaux acoustiques dans les murs a été privilégiée dans les projets résidentiels urbains pour atténuer le transfert de bruit entre les espaces de vie.

L'isolation des plafonds gagne du terrain dans les bureaux et les établissements d'enseignement, où la réduction du bruit est essentielle pour des environnements productifs. De plus, le verre isolant est de plus en plus utilisé pour améliorer l'insonorisation en réduisant l'intrusion de bruit extérieur, ce qui le rend idéal pour les espaces calmes dans les environnements de travail et d'étude. De plus, l'isolation des conduits dans les systèmes CVC est essentielle pour réduire les niveaux de bruit dans les hôpitaux et les hôtels, offrant aux patients et aux clients une expérience plus silencieuse et plus confortable.

Principaux déterminants de la croissance, des tendances et des opportunités du marché :

Plusieurs facteurs soulignent le potentiel de croissance du marché, la réglementation gouvernementale étant l'un des plus influents. Les politiques visant à contrôler la pollution sonore, telles que les codes du bâtiment exigeant l'insonorisation dans les nouveaux projets, ont stimulé la demande d'isolation acoustique. La sensibilisation croissante aux conséquences de l'exposition au bruit sur la santé, comme le stress et les troubles du sommeil, renforce encore davantage l'intérêt des consommateurs pour les solutions d'insonorisation.

Les tendances émergentes incluent l'adoption de matériaux écologiques et recyclables, répondant à la demande croissante de pratiques de construction durables. En outre, les avancées technologiques telles que les panneaux légers et hautes performances et les systèmes d'insonorisation modulaires ont considérablement amélioré l'offre du marché. Le secteur automobile présente également une demande croissante d'isolation acoustique pour améliorer la qualité sonore à bord des véhicules et réduire le bruit de la route, offrant de nouvelles perspectives de croissance.

Principales entreprises et informations sur les parts de marché :

Le marché de l'isolation acoustique est très concurrentiel et compte parmi ses principaux acteurs Rockwool International A/S, Saint-Gobain SA, Knauf Insulation, etc. Ces entreprises investissent dans la R&D pour introduire des matériaux d'insonorisation avancés qui répondent aux normes de durabilité environnementale et de performance les plus élevées. Les leaders du marché se concentrent également sur des partenariats stratégiques pour étendre leur présence mondiale, en particulier dans les régions en urbanisation rapide comme l'Asie-Pacifique.

Acteurs clés :

Knauf Insulation; Rockwool International A/S; Saint-Gobain; Soprema; Armacell International; Autres.

Analyse de la segmentation du marché de l'isolation acoustique :

Par type :



Laine de verre

Laine de roche

Plastique expansé Mousse élastomère

Par industrie d'utilisation finale :



Bâtiment et construction

Transport

Pétrole et gaz et produits pétrochimiques

Énergie et services publics Industriel et OEM



Par région :



Amérique du Nord

Europe

Asie-Pacifique

Moyen-Orient et Afrique l'Amérique latine



