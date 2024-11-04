Lantheus Applauds CMS’ CY25 Rule To Enhance Payment For Specialized Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals, Advancing Patient Access And Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow to deliver better patient outcomes, applauds the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) final rule for the calendar year 2025 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS). The rule, announced and detailed on the CMS website late Friday, recognizes the value of and ensures broad patient access to specialized diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals by improving the accuracy of payment amounts for these products.

Under the new OPPS rules, previously packaged diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals will now be“unbundled” with payments being made separately for any diagnostic radiopharmaceutical with a per day cost greater than $630. These changes enable innovative diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, including PYLARIFY® (piflufolastat F18), to continue to be paid separately by CMS for traditional Medicare Fee for Service (FFS) patients in the hospital outpatient setting following the expiry of pass-through payment status. The final rule will go into effect January 1, 2025.

“Today's landmark decision by CMS is a win for broader and more equitable patient access and supports long term innovation in the field of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals,” said Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer of Lantheus.“At Lantheus, we applaud all those involved in spearheading reform of the payment structure for these potentially life-altering diagnostic tools for underserved populations with high unmet needs. We remain focused on supporting physicians and hospitals with our diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals to help achieve better patient outcomes for traditional Medicare FFS beneficiaries.”

About PYLARIFY ® (piflufolastat F 18) Injection

PYLARIFY® (piflufolastat F 18) injection (also known as 18F-DCFPyL or PyL) is a fluorinated small molecule PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent that enables visualization of lymph nodes, bone and soft tissue metastases to determine the presence or absence of recurrent and/or metastatic prostate cancer. For men with prostate cancer, PYLARIFY PET combines the accuracy of PET imaging, the precision of PSMA targeting and the clarity of an F 18 radioisotope for superior diagnostic performance. The recommended PYLARIFY dose is 333 MBq (9 mCi) with an acceptable range of 296 MBq to 370 MBq (8 mCi to 10 mCi), administered as a bolus intravenous injection.1-6

PYLARIFY has made a profound impact on the lives of patients battling prostate cancer. It is the number one ordered PSMA PET imaging agent in the U.S., and is a proven diagnostic backed by real-world experience, including in over 400,000 scans across 48 states.

PYLARIFY ® (piflufolastat F 18) Injection

Indication

PYLARIFY® (piflufolastat F 18) Injection is a radioactive diagnostic agent indicated for positron emission tomography (PET) of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive lesions in men with prostate cancer:



with suspected metastasis who are candidates for initial definitive therapy. with suspected recurrence based on elevated serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

Risk of Image Misinterpretation

Imaging interpretation errors can occur with PYLARIFY imaging. A negative image does not rule out the presence of prostate cancer and a positive image does not confirm the presence of prostate cancer. The performance of PYLARIFY for imaging of patients with biochemical evidence of recurrence of prostate cancer seems to be affected by serum PSA levels. The performance of PYLARIFY for imaging of metastatic pelvic lymph nodes prior to initial definitive therapy seems to be affected by risk factors such as Gleason score and tumor stage. PYLARIFY uptake is not specific for prostate cancer and may occur with other types of cancer as well as non-malignant processes and in normal tissues. Clinical correlation, which may include histopathological evaluation of the suspected prostate cancer site, is recommended.

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Monitor patients for hypersensitivity reactions, particularly patients with a history of allergy to other drugs and foods. Reactions may be delayed. Always have trained staff and resuscitation equipment available.

Radiation Risks

Diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, including PYLARIFY, expose patients to radiation. Radiation exposure is associated with a dose-dependent increased risk of cancer. Ensure safe handling and preparation procedures to protect patients and health care workers from unintentional radiation exposure. Advise patients to hydrate before and after administration and to void frequently after administration.

Adverse Reactions

The most frequently reported adverse reactions were headaches, dysgeusia and fatigue, occurring at rate of ≤2% during clinical studies with PYLARIFY. In addition, a delayed hypersensitivity reaction was reported in one patient (0.2%) with a history of allergic reactions.

Drug interactions

Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and other therapies targeting the androgen pathway, such as androgen receptor antagonists, may result in changes in uptake of PYLARIFY in prostate cancer. The effect of these therapies on performance of PYLARIFY PET has not been established.

To report suspected adverse reactions for PYLARIFY, call 1-800-362-2668 or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or .

Please read the accompanying full Prescribing Information also available at .

About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in Canada and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for more than 65 years. For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

