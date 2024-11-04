Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sonmez defeats American Ann Li to win WTA Merida Open Akron

(MENAFN) Turkish player Zeynep Sonmez achieved a significant milestone in her career by defeating American Ann Li to capture her first WTA title at the Merida Open Akron in Mexico on Monday. Following her impressive victory, Sonmez expressed her joy, stating, “It was one of my biggest dreams. I've been working for this day for 15 years.” Her determination and hard work culminated in a convincing match, where she secured a 6-2, 6-1 win over Li in just one hour and 10 minutes on the courts of the Yucatan Country Club.



At just 22 years old, Sonmez's victory is particularly notable as she becomes the first Turkish player to win a WTA singles title in over eight years. This achievement not only marks a personal triumph for her but also represents a significant moment for Turkish tennis, showcasing the potential of athletes from the region on the international stage. The tournament victory is likely to inspire young tennis players in Türkiye, encouraging them to pursue their dreams in the sport.



Sonmez's accomplishment comes in the wake of Cagla Buyukakcay, who was the first Turkish player to win a WTA singles championship back in 2016 when she claimed the title in Istanbul. The gap of over eight years between their victories highlights the challenges faced by Turkish tennis players on the professional circuit, making Sonmez's win all the more impactful for the nation.



As she looks ahead, Sonmez's triumph at the Merida Open could pave the way for further successes in her career. With her sights set on the future, the young athlete has shown that dedication and perseverance can lead to extraordinary achievements, serving as a role model for aspiring tennis players in Türkiye and beyond.

