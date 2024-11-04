Iran to join 7th China International Import Expo in Shanghai

(MENAFN) The 7th China International (CIIE) is set to take place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, featuring participation from numerous countries, including Iran. This year’s event is anticipated to draw representatives from 152 nations, regions, and international organizations, marking a notable achievement with 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders confirmed to attend.



The CIIE, recognized as the world’s first national-level import-themed expo, is being held for the seventh consecutive year in Shanghai. It serves as a significant platform for overseas enterprises to gauge the Chinese market, as reported by China Daily. The expo has previously witnessed nearly 2,500 new products, technologies, and services making their debut, with a combined intended turnover exceeding USD420 billion across its prior editions.



This expo is not only a showcase for China's commitment to opening its markets but also an opportunity for other countries to explore new development prospects. The CIIE has evolved into a vital platform for high-level international collaboration, serving as a public good that benefits the global community. It emphasizes China's determination to foster foreign trade growth and attract foreign investments, thereby cultivating new competitive advantages in the international arena and facilitating mutual benefits among participating nations.



In line with its commitment to enhancing trade relationships, China recently issued a guideline on October 25 to better integrate certain eligible free trade zones and the Hainan Free Trade Port with high-standard international economic and trade regulations. This initiative underscores China's efforts to streamline its trade policies and promote a more open economy, encouraging greater international cooperation and engagement.

