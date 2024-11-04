ANOS Capital Expands Team With The Hiring Of Five New Traders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANOS Capital, a leading institutional brokerage firm, is excited to announce the hiring of five senior equity sales trading professionals.

Joining us from B. Riley are:



Rick Waks , Managing Director and Head of US Equity Sales Trading

Dan Muhly , Managing Director Chrys Hellman , Managing Director

Also joining ANOS Capital are:



Scott Lambert , Managing Director and Head of Business Development, comes to ANOS from Elevation Partners Mike Chrisman , Managing Director, comes from The Benchmark Company

All five professionals, each with 25+ years' experience, bring invaluable high-touch execution expertise and records of exceptional client service.

"We are thrilled to welcome these talented individuals to our team," said Doug Rivelli, CEO of ANOS Capital. "Their experience and passion for trading will not only bolster our capabilities but also enhance our strategic approach to market opportunities and contribute significantly to our growth and success."

Jeffrey Dallal, President of ANOS Capital, added, "These new hires reflect our commitment to excellence and innovation in trading and will help drive superior results for our clients."

Rick Waks, who will join as Head of US Equity Sales Trading, added, "ANOS has a fifty-year history of providing clients with high-touch service underpinned with industry-leading trade cost analytics tools and unique sources of significant natural liquidity. We look forward to building on the firm's success in delivering positive client outcomes."

The addition of these five traders is part of ANOS Capital's ongoing efforts to expand and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the financial markets. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and performance, ANOS Capital is committed to investing in talent that aligns with its vision of excellence in trading.

About ANOS Capital

For five decades, Abel Noser has been respected as an innovator and leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with trading. Recently renamed ANOS Capital, we continue to lead the way in conflict-free, quantitatively focused execution services. We are guided by a pursuit of excellence and strive to ensure the continued success of those we serve.

For more information about ANOS Capital and our services, please visit .

