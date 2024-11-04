Arsenal Capital Partners Adds Joshua Schultz As An Operating Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a leading private equity firm specializing in building technology-rich, market-leading healthcare and industrial growth companies, today announced that it has expanded its team with the addition of Joshua Schultz. Mr. Schultz will work as an Operating Partner within the firm's healthcare team and will focus on pharma services and medical strategies and portfolio companies.

Mr. Schultz was most recently the CEO of Cytel, an leader in advanced analytics for the life sciences industry. Over a five-year period from 2019 to 2024, Mr. Schultz led Cytel and transformed the company from a well-regarded statistical software and consulting firm into a fully scaled analytics company with software and services used by over 500 life sciences customers, including the world's top 30 pharmaceutical companies, and more than 1,500 employees globally.

Prior to Cytel, Mr. Schultz was Senior Vice President of PAREXEL International ("PAREXEL"), overseeing various groups over a 13-year tenure including PAREXEL Access, where he led the Phase IIIb, IV, observational research, HEOR, market access, medical communications, and pharmacovigilance businesses. He graduated with a dual Bachelor of Arts (College of Arts and Sciences) and Bachelor of Science in Economics (Wharton School of Business) from the University of Pennsylvania and holds a Master of Philosophy from Cambridge University.

Gene Gorbach, an Investment Partner of Arsenal, stated, "Joshua is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of success in building and transforming pharmaceutical services companies into technology-enabled market leaders. His extensive industry and operating expertise will enhance our perspectives to craft market solutions and augment our capabilities to build transformative healthcare companies."

Joshua Schultz remarked, "Innovation offers us the ability to build technology-rich and market-leading companies across the healthcare continuum. Advances in data analytics are transforming healthcare and enabling more personalized, predictive, and preventative care. I am honored to join Arsenal in its mission to improve health outcomes and transform the healthcare system."

