Biban24 Forum Set To Kick- Off: A New Era For Entrepreneurs Begins

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biban24 Forum, the largest gathering dedicated to empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and fostering entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia, will officially commence on the 5th of November in Riyadh. Organized by Monsha'at, the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, this year's forum will welcome thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders from across multiple countries, establishing Saudi Arabia as a global hub for innovative business growth and collaboration.

With a global focus, Biban24 Forum unites startups, entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators to network, exchange ideas, and drive regional and international entrepreneurship forward. The forum will feature renowned speakers, including HRH Prince Khalid Bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Founder and CEO of KBW Ventures; H.E. Bandar Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, H.E. Oh Youngju, Minister of SMEs and Startups, South Korea; H.E. Erkki Keldo, Minister of Economy and Industry, Estonia, H.E. Dr. Ghassan AlSulaiman, Chairman of Al Sulaiman Group, and Badr Al Badr, CEO of Misk Foundation.

Throughout Biban24, a series of strategic agreements and launches will be introduced, focusing on establishing financial portfolios to support Saudi SMEs. With over 1,350 exhibitors, 250 local, regional, and international speakers, and participation from 150 enabling entities, the event aims to foster collaboration and innovation. Attendees will also have access to 25,000 training, consultation, and guidance sessions. These initiatives represent a significant step toward promoting sustainable growth for local enterprises.

The forum will also host the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC), where 100 participants from 52 countries will compete for a total of $1,000,000 USD, showcasing their talent on a global stage. With over 16,000 registrants, this year's event highlights a surge in international interest. In addition to the competition, attendees will benefit from workshops, panel discussions, and mentorship sessions covering essential topics such as digital transformation, innovation, and regulatory support, all designed to equip SMEs and startups with the critical knowledge and tools for success.

In alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, Biban24 underscores Monsha'at's dedication to fostering a dynamic SME ecosystem, advancing economic growth, and building a sustainable entrepreneurial landscape in Saudi Arabia.





