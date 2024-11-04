Century Therapeutics To Present At Guggenheim’S Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease, today announced that Pfeiffenberger, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Cowan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Guggenheim's Inaugural Healthcare Innovation on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 9:30am ET.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed on the“Events & Presentations” page in the“Investors” section of the Company's website at A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is harnessing the power of adult stem cells to develop curative cell therapy products for cancer and autoimmune diseases that we believe will allow us to overcome the limitations of first-generation cell therapies. Our genetically engineered, iPSC-derived cell product candidates are designed to specifically target hematologic and solid tumor cancers, with a broadening application to autoimmune diseases. We are leveraging our expertise in cellular reprogramming, genetic engineering, and manufacturing to develop therapies with the potential to overcome many of the challenges inherent to cell therapy and provide a significant advantage over existing cell therapy technologies. We believe our commitment to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide an unparalleled opportunity to advance the course of cancer and autoimmune disease care. For more information on Century Therapeutics please visit .

For More Information:

Investor Relations & Media Contacts

Century Therapeutics

Katja Buhrer

SVP, Head of Corporate Affairs and Strategy

...

917-969-3438

Argot Partners

Julie Seidel/Noor Pahlavi

...

212-600-1902