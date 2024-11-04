Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced that company management will participate at the following upcoming conferences:

Guggenheim's Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Time: 1:15 p.m. PT

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Forum: Corporate Presentation

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m. GMT

BTIG 4 th Annual Ophthalmology Day

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, December 2, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast and subsequent archived replay of each presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at .

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert ETM technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery. The Company's lead product candidate, DURAVYUTM (f/k/a EYP-1901), is an investigational sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor with bioerodible Durasert ETM. DURAVYU is presently in Phase 3 global, pivotal clinical trials as a sustained delivery treatment for wet AMD, the leading cause of vision loss among people 50 years of age and older in the United States, and in a Phase 2 clinical trial in DME. EyePoint expects full topline data from the Phase 2 clinical trial in DME in Q1 2025 and topline data from both Phase 3 pivotal trials in wet AMD in 2026.

Pipeline programs include EYP-2301, a TIE-2 agonist, razuprotafib, formulated in Durasert ETM to potentially improve outcomes in serious retinal diseases. The proven Durasert® drug delivery technology has been safely administered to thousands of patient eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

DURAVYUTM has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.

