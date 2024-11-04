(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody-Drug Conjugates: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sales of ADCs on the market are showing a rapid growth trend, with growth rates of 36.5% and 40.7% in 2022 and 2023, respectively, with the market reaching a value of $10.8 billion in 2023. The market is projected to grow to more than $47 billion by the end of 2029, with a robust projected CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period. To date, fourteen ADCs have gained entry into the global market, of which only thirteen remain.
This report focuses on the global market for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), offering an updated review that covers their fundamental design and use across different oncology fields. In this report, market segmentation is based on payload, linker, antibody, indications, and region. The report also discusses current and developing technologies, market projections and market shares. An analysis of clinical trials, innovations, opportunities, and the latest trends in the ADC market are also discussed in the report.
In recent years, the field of ADCs has advanced considerably. Their numerous limitations have been addressed and their potential has been proven as a versatile precision medicine class that could serve as an alternative to conventional chemotherapy. Technological advances, the growing number of cancer patients and the increasing demand for biologics to treat cancer are the prime factors driving the market for ADCs.
Increasing funding and investments in the ADC market reflect robust market sentiments about the potential for ADC drugs to address unmet medical needs. Big pharmaceutical companies' infrastructure, combined with ADC specialist companies' know-how, could help further entrench ADCs in the treatment of multiple cancer types and expedite the development of the ADC field. The burgeoning clinical pipeline is an important driver of the ADC market.
The microtubule inhibitors market for antibody-drug conjugates is estimated to increase from $6.7 billion in 2023 to reach $25.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 25.6% from 2024 through 2029. The DNA targeting agents market for antibody-drug conjugates is estimated to increase from $4.1 billion in 2023 to reach $21.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 32.2% from 2024 through 2029.
Report Scope
The report only covers antibody-drug conjugates in which an antibody is conjugated with small-molecule cytotoxic agents (also called payload) through a linker. Alternative antibody conjugates, such as those involving antibodies linked to radioisotopes, are not covered in this report.
The report includes:
25 data tables and 45 additional tables An updated review of the global market for antibody drug conjugates Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029 Evaluation of the overall market for antibody drug conjugates, and corresponding market share analysis by payload type, linker type, antibody type, indication and region Coverage of the latest approvals, recalls, safety alerts, and clinical trials; the technical issues related to human anti-mouse antibody (HAMA); and the factors affecting mAB drugs Information about major and emerging technologies for the formulation of antibody drug conjugates and assessment of their relation to biotechnology, immunology, pharmaceuticals, and biodefense companies Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings, and consumer attitudes Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding Company profiles of major players within the industry, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo, Pfizer Inc., and Gilead Sciences
Leading Companies Profiled in this Report Include
AbbVie Inc. ADC Therapeutics SA Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Gilead Sciences Inc. Pfizer Inc.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 89
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $10.8 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $47 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 28.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Overview Components of ADCs Drug-to-antibody Ratio (DAR) How ADCs Work Advantages of ADCs Conjugation Methods Conventional Conjugation Method Site-Specific Conjugation Key ADC Targets Approved ADCs
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Unmet Need in Oncology De-risked Development Complexity of ADCs Investor Confidence in ADC Therapeutic Modality Support from Regulatory Agencies
Limitations
Technical and Manufacturing Challenges ADC Resistance
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Bispecific or Dual-Targeted ADCs Dual Payload ADCs ADCs in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors B7-H3 Antibody Target Site-specific Conjugation Pipeline Analysis Payload Type Linker Type Antibody Type Indication Type Target Type Conjugation Method Type Novel ADCs in Development, by Phase
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis, by Payload Type
Market Overview Market Revenue and Forecast Market Analysis, by Linker Type Market Analysis, by Type of Antibody Market Analysis, by Indication Market Analysis, by Region
North America Europe Other Regions
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
ADC Sales Market Share Analysis
Chapter 7 Appendix
