Technology Facility Expansion - Investing In Long Term Growth

New ROSEN Facility Expansion

Driven by growth in the sector and having found a perfect location, ROSEN USA is pleased to announce the expansion of their facility in Gahanna, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The original facility was first opened in November 2014 and is now being expanded to provide regional asset integrity support for the energy sector. The expansion includes a 45,455-square-foot shop and office space, which will prioritize operational efficiency and increase capabilities by 400%. Numerous safety and operational efficiencies will be gained through infrastructure design, equipment, and crane installations, and several amenities have been added for the employees.

The impact for Gahanna and Columbus, is drawing potential employees from the local population and several high-quality post-secondary institutions in the area, as well as providing a stable place for employment and career growth for residents.

The official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held on November 14th, 2024, at 4:00 pm EDT. Local project partners, Turner Construction and Gensler Architecture, ROSEN employees, management, and VIP's, as well as the Mayor of Gahanna, Laurie Jadwin, will be in attendance.

Currently, the facility employs 68 people and is expected to grow the headcount by ~35 with this expansion over the next few years. It is one of many ROSEN locations that services customers across North America, executing hundreds of pipeline inspections annually. These inspections use advanced Electro-Magnetic Acoustic Transducer (EMAT) and Ultrasonic (UT) technologies to provide data to keep pipelines healthy.

ROSEN's goal is to help operators protect this network of pipeline assets from risks that reduce performance and disrupt energy supply. Alongside the challenges of day-to-day pipeline operations, aging infrastructure and climate change present additional threats that operators must manage to maintain energy production and support industry, transportation, homes, and society. Pipelines are the distribution networks for the fuels of the future, such as hydrogen.

Erik Cornelissen, CEO of the ROSEN Group states, "I am proud to announce the expansion of our facility, marking a significant milestone in the strategic expansion of our business. This move underscores our commitment to driving growth and strengthening our position in this sector. By extending our reach, we are not only meeting the rising demand but also reinforcing our leadership in the market. This is a clear testament to our long-term vision and dedication to innovation and operational excellence."

“We are exceptionally excited to complete and announce the Gahanna, Ohio, facility expansion project. This expansion is a direct result of our long-term, year-over-year, dedication, and commitment to continuously improve the quality of service to our customers and is made possible only by the talent, hard work, and dedication of our entire Gahanna Gahanna-based team of employees. This new facility immediately strengthens our capabilities and positions us well for the future. We look forward to continuing to grow and strengthen our relationship with our customers, the City of Gahanna, and, most importantly, our extraordinary team of employees.” – Joel Coleman, Vice President Collaboration, ROSEN USA

About the ROSEN Group

The ROSEN Group is a leading global provider of innovative solutions in all areas of the integrity process chain. Since its beginnings as a one-man business in 1981, ROSEN has grown rapidly and is today a technology group that operates in more than 120 countries with over 4,000 highly qualified employees.

ROSEN's products and services:

.Inspection of critical industrial assets to ensure reliable operations of the highest standards and effectiveness

.Customized engineering consultancy providing efficient asset integrity management.

.Production and supply of customized novel products and systems

.Market-driven, topical state-of-the-art research and development providing“added-value” products and services.

