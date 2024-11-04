Field Activity Management Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.62 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 15.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The field activity management market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $1.27 billion in 2023 to $1.47 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as a rising demand for field service efficiency, the need for real-time tracking and data collection, an emphasis on workforce productivity and profitability, the integration of field service management with business applications, and an increasing adoption of field activity management solutions.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Field Activity Management Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The field activity management market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $2.62 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the implementation of predictive maintenance systems, an increased use of mobile technologies for data collection, the integration of field service management with business applications, a growing emphasis on real-time data flow and analytics, and the adoption of IoT sensors and devices for field service management.

Growth Driver Of The Field Activity Management Market

The growing focus on SaaS-based solutions has become a significant trend in the field activity management market. Software as a Service (SaaS) refers to a software distribution model where a cloud provider hosts applications for easy access by end users. Major companies in the field activity management sector are adopting SaaS-based solutions to efficiently track and manage resources.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Field Activity Management Market Share?

Key players in the market include Bentley Systems Inc., Comarch SA, Corrata, The Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc, FastField Mobile Forms, Field Safe Solutions Inc., Fulcrum Digital Private Limited, Industrial and Financial Systems AB., Infor, Logistics Services Private Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation., Overit S. p. A, Praxedo, Salesforce. Com India Private Limited, SAP AG, Servicemax Technologies (India) Private Limited, Webuild SPA, Repsly Inc., ProntoForms Corporation, Canvas Solutions Inc., FieldWireLabs Inc., Smart Service Software, SafetyCulture Pty Ltd., Fieldez Technologies Private Limited, MobiLogix India Pvt Ltd., Servicepower Technologies, ClickSoftware

Which Key Trends Are Driving Field Activity Management Market Growth?

Key companies in the field activity management market are expanding their operations and developing their capabilities through strategic partnerships. A strategic partnership is a formal relationship established between two or more companies or organizations to pursue shared goals, objectives, or projects.

How Is The Global Field Activity Management Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Vertical: IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, BFSI, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Field Activity Management Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Field Activity Management Market Definition

The field activity management solution encompasses tools that consolidate and capture data related to mapping and scheduling, location information, and time and expense tracking on a single platform. This integration enables more efficient asset utilization, visualization, tracking, and management. Field activity management is utilized for overseeing field activities, including physical assets, the associated workforce, and equipment, through the use of software, workflows, and communication solutions.

Field Activity Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global field activity management market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Field Activity Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on field activity management market size , field activity management market drivers and trends, field activity management market major players and field activity management market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

