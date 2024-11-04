N-Korea makes allegations that new ICBM examination registered new record

(MENAFN) North Korea has announced that its recent launch of the Hwasongpho-19 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) marks a significant milestone in its missile technology development. Leader Kim Jong-un emphasized that the successful test serves as a warning to any potential aggressors, reinforcing the nation's military capabilities.



On Friday, the state-controlled Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the missile reached an impressive altitude of nearly 7,700 kilometers (approximately 4,785 miles) and traveled over 1,000 kilometers before landing in a designated area in the Sea of Japan, known as the East Sea in Korea. The agency stated that this latest ICBM launch has "updated the recent records of the strategic missile capability of the DPRK" and reassured that it did not pose a threat to the security of neighboring countries.



Kim cited the "ever-aggravating" threats from adversaries as a key reason for North Korea's ongoing focus on developing "modern strategic attack forces." He characterized the missile test as a necessary military action aimed at sending a clear message to rivals who have, in his view, intentionally escalated tensions in the region and jeopardized the security of North Korea.



This launch comes amid heightened scrutiny of North Korea’s missile capabilities and ongoing concerns regarding regional security dynamics. By showcasing its advancements in missile technology, North Korea aims to assert its strength and deter potential threats, while simultaneously calling for a recognition of its strategic military developments on the global stage.

MENAFN04112024000045015687ID1108847903