Kuwait Crown Prince Receives GCC Chief

11/4/2024 7:11:06 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday Secretary General of the GCC Jassem Al-Budaiwi. (end)
