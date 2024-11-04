Kuwait Acting PM Receives Italian Ambassador
11/4/2024 7:11:04 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) - Acting Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah received Monday Italian Ambassador to Kuwait, Lorenzo Morini.
During the meeting, ways of boosting cooperation between the two friendly countries were touched on.
The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Dakhil Al-Dakhil, Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah, and Deputy Chief of Staff of the army Major General Pilot Sheikh Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
