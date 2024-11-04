Kuwait Acting PM Receives Italian Ambassador

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) - Acting Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Fahad Yusuf Saud received Monday Italian Ambassador to Kuwait, Lorenzo Morini. During the meeting, ways of boosting cooperation between the two friendly countries were touched on. The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Dakhil Al-Dakhil, Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Undersecretary of the of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah, and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Major General Pilot Sheikh Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end) aa

