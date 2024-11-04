INVITATION TO DFDS Q3 2024 CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

INVESTOR NEWS no. 79 - 4 November 2024

DFDS expects to publish the report for Q3 2024 on 7 November 2024 at around 07:30 CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karen Boesen, CFO, will present the report on a live call.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.





Conference call

Date: 7 November 2024

Time: 10:00 CET

Registration: Register ahead of the call via this link . Access code is mailed

after registration.

Live-streaming of the conference call is available from this link .









Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

