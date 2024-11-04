RG Kar Rape And Murder Case: West Bengal Court Frames Charges Against Sanjay Roy, Trial To Begin From November 11

(MENAFN- Live Mint) RG Kar rape and murder case: A West Bengal court framed rape and murder charges against Sanjay Roy in connection with the death of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College

and

Hospital.

According to news agency ANI, West Bengal's Sealdah court framed charges against accused Sanjay Rai under these Sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita – 103(1) (whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine), 64 (punishment for rape) and 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim).

Meanwhile, the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, dismissed the allegations. After appearing before the court on Monday, he said,“I have done nothing. I have been framed in this rape-murder case. Nobody is listening to me. The government is framing me and threatening me not to open my mouth.”



The day-to-day trial will begin from November 11, 2024.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, is the prime accused in the Kolkata rape and murder case.

What is Kolkata RG Kar rape and murder case?

A second-year medical student was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Her death ignited mass protests across West Bengal, with doctors nationwide expressing solidarity with the junior doctors in Kolkata.

Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the rape and the murder of the Kolkata doctor, had unrestricted access to the hospital building as a civic police volunteer and was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later listed 11 pieces of evidence against Roy, such as DNA reports and blood samples, in its chargesheet to hold arrested Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the“sole accused” in the rape and murder of the woman doctor at the RG Kar hospital here.