Global Innovation Index 2024: Switzerland Leads, Brazil Tops South America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Switzerland has claimed the top spot in the 2024 Global Innovation (GII). The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) released its annual ranking of 133 economies.



This year's index highlights shifts in global innovation leadership. WIPO's GII evaluates countries based on seven innovation pillars.



These include knowledge and outputs, human capital and research, and business sophistication. sophistication, creative outputs, infrastructure, and institutions round out the assessment criteria.



Switzerland scored 67.5 points, securing its position as the world's most innovative country. Sweden follows closely with 64.5 points, while the United States ranks third with 62.4 points.



Singapore and the United Kingdom complete the top five. In South America, Brazil leads the pack at 50th place globally with 32.7 points.







Chile follows closely, ranking 51st with 32.6 points. Colombia secures the third spot in the region, placing 61st worldwide with 29.2 points.



Uruguay, Peru, and Argentina follow Colombia in the regional rankings. Paraguay, Bolivia, and Ecuador also make the list, while Venezuela is notably absent from the index.



The African continent sees Mauritius as its top performer, ranking 55th globally. Morocco and South Africa follow, placing 66th and 69th, respectively.



This year's GII reveals a dynamic global innovation landscape. Emerging economies are challenging traditional powerhouses, reshaping the innovation hierarchy.



The index provides valuable insights into countries' innovative capabilities and performance. WIPO's comprehensive analysis offers a clear picture of global innovation trends.



It serves as a crucial tool for policymakers, business leaders, and researchers worldwide. The GII continues to be a benchmark for measuring national innovation ecosystems.

