(Analysis) Argentina and Israel recently made a controversial decision at the United Nations, opposing a that sought to establish nuclear-free zones, including in the Middle East.



By standing against this initiative, both countries signaled their belief that nuclear weapons remain crucial for ensuring Israel's surviva in a region surrounded by hostile forces.



The resolution, supported by 172 countries, aimed to promote nuclear disarmament and establish new nuclear-free zones worldwide. Argentina and Israel were the only two nations to vote against it, while three countries abstained.



This move underscores Argentina's alignment with Israel's stance on security matters in the Middle East, particularly under President Javier Milei's administration. Israel has long resisted efforts to create a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East.



The country views its (non-official) nuclear capabilities as essential for its defense, especially given the ongoing threats from radical Islamic groups and Iran's nuclear ambitions.







Israel is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which further highlights its determination to maintain a strategic advantage in the region.



Argentina's decision to side with Israel marks a significant departure from its previous positions on nuclear disarmament. Historically, Argentina has supported nuclear non-proliferation and peaceful uses of nuclear energy.



Both Argentina and Israel seem to recognize that nuclear weapons serve as a deterrent against aggressive forces in the Middle East. Radical Islamic groups continue to target Israel and other non-Muslim communities in the region, threatening their existence.

The broader international community, however, views the establishment of nuclear-free zones as essential for global peace and security. The UN resolution called for an expert study on existing and potential nuclear-free regions and emphasized that such zones would strengthen non-proliferation efforts.



Despite this overwhelming support, Argentina's vote suggests that it shares Israel's concerns about disarmament weakening their defensive capabilities in a volatile region.



Christian organizations emphasize the importance of Israel's survival for preserving their faith traditions native to the region, citing concerns about the increasing persecution of religious minorities in neighboring areas, including Palestine territories.







Argentina's vote reflects a broader shift in its foreign policy under Milei's leadership. The administration has made clear its intention to support both Israel and the United States on key international issues.



While the U.S. backed the UN resolution on this occasion, Argentina's alignment with Israel suggests that it prioritizes regional security concerns over broader disarmament goals.



In conclusion, Argentina and Israel's opposition to the UN resolution signals their shared belief that nuclear weapons are essential for protecting Israel from existential threats posed by radical Islamic forces.



This stance reflects a pragmatic approach to security in one of the world's most volatile regions, where disarmament could leave Israel vulnerable to attack.



Nuclear Weapons as a Shield: Argentina and Israel's Stand for Middle East Security

